Closure of all Angus schools next Friday confirmed for another day of teachers’ strike action

All Angus schools will close for another day next week as teachers’ strike action continues.

Angus Council has confirmed that primary and secondary schools will close on Friday, January 20.

But the local authority has said that some nurseries will open.

They are: Andover, Inverbrothock, Northmuir, Seaview, Southesk and Warddykes nurseries and the early learning and childcare centres at Carnoustie and Forfar.

More talks held yesterday afternoon in a bid to end the teachers’ strike, which has already resulted in four days of school closures, ended with no new pay offer from the Scottish Government and local government body Cosla.

Today the EIS union is considering the next steps in its campaign for a 10% pay rise.

16 days of teachers’ strikes

Next Friday’s industrial action is part of 16 days of strikes by the EIS and AHDS unions, which will affect two local authority areas across Scotland on each date.

All council-run schools will close in Perth and Kinross on Tuesday and in Fife on Wednesday.

Dundee teachers are to strike on February 2. The city council has yet to confirm how its schools will be affected.