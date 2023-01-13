Closure of all Angus schools next Friday confirmed for another day of teachers’ strike action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Closure of all Angus schools next Friday confirmed for another day of teachers’ strike action

By Debbie Clarke
January 13 2023, 11.54am Updated: January 13 2023, 12.05pm
Angus schools will close next Friday due to the teachers' strike. Pictured is Muirfield Primary School in Arbroath. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.
Angus schools will close next Friday due to the teachers' strike. Pictured is Muirfield Primary School in Arbroath. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

All Angus schools will close for another day next week as teachers’ strike action continues.

Angus Council has confirmed that primary and secondary schools will close on Friday, January 20.

But the local authority has said that some nurseries will open.

They are: Andover, Inverbrothock, Northmuir, Seaview, Southesk and Warddykes nurseries and the early learning and childcare centres at Carnoustie and Forfar.

More talks held yesterday afternoon in a bid to end the teachers’ strike, which has already resulted in four days of school closures, ended with no new pay offer from the Scottish Government and local government body Cosla.

Teachers on strike at Hayshead Primary School in Arbroath, Angus. Image: EIS.

Today the EIS union is considering the next steps in its campaign for a 10% pay rise.

16 days of teachers’ strikes

Next Friday’s industrial action is part of 16 days of strikes by the EIS and AHDS unions, which will affect two local authority areas across Scotland on each date.

All council-run schools will close in Perth and Kinross on Tuesday and in Fife on Wednesday.

Dundee teachers are to strike on February 2. The city council has yet to confirm how its schools will be affected.

