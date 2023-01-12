Schools to close again next week as union confirms teacher strikes in Angus, Fife and Perthshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Teachers will strike in Angus, Fife and Perthshire next week, a union has confirmed, after further talks ended with no new pay offer.

All council-run schools will close in Perth and Kinross on Tuesday and in Fife on Wednesday.

In Angus, similar closures are expected next Friday but have yet to be confirmed by the local authority.

The industrial action is part of 16 days of strikes by the EIS and AHDS unions, which will affect two local authority areas across Scotland on each date.

Dundee teachers are to strike on February 2. The city council has yet to confirm how its schools will be affected.

More talks were held on Thursday afternoon in a bid to end the dispute, which has already resulted in four days of school closures.

However, the EIS said new no new offer was brought to the table by the Scottish Government and local government body Cosla.

And tomorrow it will consider the next steps in its campaign for a 10% pay rise.

General secretary Andrea Bradley said the current offer – 5% and up to 6.85% for the lowest paid – is “neither fair nor affordable” for teachers.

She said: “In the absence of an improved offer, our members will continue with strike action from Monday of next week in their struggle for fair pay.”

Locally the strike dates and schools closing are:

Tuesday January 17 – Perth and Kinross: Closure of all primary and secondary schools, Fairview School and early learning centres confirmed

– Closure of all primary and secondary schools, Fairview School and early learning centres confirmed Wednesday January 18 – Fife: Closure of all primary schools, associated nursery classes, secondary schools, special schools and pupil support centres confirmed (family nurture and associated standalone settings and childcare services will operate as normal)

Closure of all primary schools, associated nursery classes, secondary schools, special schools and pupil support centres confirmed (family nurture and associated standalone settings and childcare services will operate as normal) Friday January 20 – Angus: Closures yet to be confirmed

Closures yet to be confirmed Thursday February 2 – Dundee City: Closures yet to be confirmed.