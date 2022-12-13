Raith Rovers v Dundee moved for BBC Scotland coverage

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee’s January trip to Raith Rovers has been moved for TV coverage.

The Dark Blues have been flying high of late, racking up four straight wins in the Championship to move into second spot.

One of those victories came against Ian Murray’s side a month ago at Dens Park with a Zach Robinson double enough to split the teams.

Going into that game the two sides were level on points but the defeat has since sparked a three-game losing run for Rovers in the league.

Since then Dundee have opened up a nine-point gap on the Kirkcaldy outfit.

The January clash, however, could be a key one for both sides if they are to realise their objectives in the division come May.

The last meeting at Stark’s Park finished in a tight win for Dundee with Josh Mulligan’s early strike the only goal of the game.

And TV viewers will have the chance to watch the two clubs go toe-to-toe again in Kirkcaldy next month.

The match was originally scheduled for Saturday, January 7, in a regular 3pm kick-off.

It will now take place on Friday, January 6, kick-off 7.45pm and broadcast live on BBC Scotland.