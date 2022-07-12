3 talking points from Dunfermline v Buckie Thistle as Pars make it six from six

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
3 talking points from Dunfermline v Buckie Thistle as Pars make it six from six

By Craig Cairns
July 12 2022, 9.49pm
Kick-off was delayed by 15 minutes.

Dunfermline made it a perfect start to their Premier Sports Cup campaign with a 5-0 win over Buckie Thistle.

Just more than 1500 turned up at East End Park as the Highland League outfit looked to build on their point versus Ross County.

However, goals from Rhys Breen, Lewis McCann – his third in two matches – Josh Edwards and a double from substitute Nikolay Todorov made it a comfortable night for the hosts.

Kick-off was delayed due to an issue with one of the Buckie buses but it didn’t disrupt Dunfermline’s momentum from their 2-0 win over East Fife on Saturday.

James McPake made two changes to his side, bringing in Paul Allan and Kyle MacDonald for Joe Chalmers and Craig Wighton.

It is the first time the Pars have won back-to-back competitive matches since November last year.

Right from the off

The visitors made seven changes for this one, but there was no lack of respect shown by James McPake’s men.

There were early chances for Breen, Allan and Mark O’Hara before McCann saw his header deflected wide.

More pressure followed – which eased slightly during two Buckie set-pieces – before Breen headed in Allan’s corner to open the scoring.

Dunfermline defender Rhys Breen.

The defender then missed a very similar chance, this time from an O’Hara cross, but skewed his header across goal.

Another clean sheet

The standard was set during preseason, with Dunfermline conceding just once across four matches.

That goal came from an individual error from a young goalkeeper thrown in at the last minute due to an injury to Deniz Mehmet.

McPake said after the win over East Fife that clean sheets show their importance when you struggle to find the net at the other end.

Dunfermline manager James McPake.

Dunfermline may have got a fairly early goal in this one, and had 78% of the ball in the first half, but chances from Max Barry and Sam Pugh either side of half-time, with the score at 1-0, showed how precarious the lead was.

Breen may have scored a crucial goal, but his partnership at the back with Kyle Benedictus – who continues to wear the captain’s armband – is more crucial going into the season ahead.

On track to keep record going

Dunfermline have an impressive record in the group stages of the League Cup.

The Pars missed out on qualification when they were reintroduced for the 2016/17 season but have qualified each of the four seasons since.

They exited the second round on each occasion, losing out to Hearts, Celtic after extra-time and twice to Rangers.

McPake said several times during preseason that the side was aiming to be ready for when the competitive action starts.

The early start back and the bond formed between the players has seen them pick up two wins from two so far.

The biggest test of the group now lies ahead as Ross County await in Dingwall on Saturday.

The Premiership side began their campaign with a penalty-shootout win over Buckie, giving them extra motivation to take all three points this weekend.

