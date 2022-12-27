EXCLUSIVE: Dundee star Paul McMullan opens up on new-found goalscoring form, belief at Dens Park and waiting for contract talks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It took Paul McMullan 42 Dundee appearances to score his first league goal for the club.

It took another 15 before a second came along earlier this season as he opened his account against Inverness.

Things have changed for the diminutive attacker since then – such is his form in front of goal, he’s disappointed to finish a match without getting on the scoresheet.

Since his howitzer against Ayr United on October 15, McMullan has knocked in five goals in 10 games, including a spell of three in three.

‘I’ve changed a little’

So what has changed to turn McMullan into one of Dundee’s main goal threats?

“I feel really comfortable on the pitch and really comfortable in the roles the manager is asking me to do,” the Dundee man exclusively told Courier Sport.

“I feel like I’m helping the team and the guys are playing for me as well – they give me the ball as often as they can.

“And they cover me, too, in areas I’ve sometimes left behind me.

“I do feel really comfortable with the way I’m playing – long may it continue.

“I was quite annoyed not to score on Friday night, I fancied myself with my chance in the second half, but thankfully Luke McCowan picked up the slack for me.

“Arbroath at home next, hopefully I can get back in among the goals.”

He added: “This season I’ve changed a little, I’ve been playing a bit more centrally and I don’t know whether that’s just brought up different chances in different areas of the pitch.

“As long as I’m contributing to the team, I’m not too bothered. The last wee while, it’s been goals, which have been great because it gives you the headlines and all that.

“But helping Cammy (Kerr) and blocking things is just as satisfying to me as scoring, if we are coming away with the three points.”

Unit

That points to the spirit among the Dundee squad right now.

They have won seven matches in a row in all competitions, five of those in the Championship, with 18 goals score across that run.

But, defensively, they’ve been sound as well.

The last six matches have seen five clean sheets.

And, even with 10 men for a large chunk of Friday night’s match with then-league leaders Ayr United, the Dark Blues looked solid at the back.

“With 10 men I felt we could have nicked it but I didn’t see us conceding at all,” McMullan said of the 2-0 win at Somerset Park.

“They had one chance in the first half but other than that I can’t remember Adam Legzdins having much to do other than collecting crosses or sweeping up at the back.

“The guys stuck together as a unit and I thought we were really good.

“I felt we were pretty comfortable and didn’t feel under any real pressure.”

Belief

That continued the feelgood factor at Dens Park with Dundee heading to the top of the Championship table, leapfrogging Ayr in the process.

“We’ve won seven games in a row – any team that does that will feel good about themselves,” McMullan added.

“We have belief and now we are just waiting on something happening because we have guys who make things happen.

“On Friday it was Lukey with two great goals.

“We can’t afford to take the foot off the gas – do that and you end up in third or fourth, the league is so tight.

“The run we are on has put us top, we want to stay there.

“We have Arbroath next and we need to make sure we are bang at it.”

Contract situation

That’s the next thing on the agenda for Dundee.

However, how does the long-term future look for one of the club’s key players?

McMullan’s contract, like much of the squad, runs out at the end of this season.

And he will be able to speak to other clubs regarding a possible pre-contract deal in January.

So are there contract talks going on?

“I’ve not heard anything,” McMullan revealed.

“I’ve just concentrated on playing. If they want to come and speak to me, they can.

“I’m just playing and seeing what happens.”