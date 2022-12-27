Hearts heartache can drive Dundee United to new heights against Ross County, says Liam Fox

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Fox believes his players can use their Hearts hurt to drive them on against Ross County tomorrow night.

Dundee United had been on the brink of securing a precious victory over the Jam Tarts on Saturday at Tannadice, leading 2-1 deep in stoppage time thanks to goals by Steven Fletcher and Dylan Levitt.

However, United suffered late heartbreak with former favourite Lawrence Shankland coming back to haunt them, netting a penalty to salvage a draw for the capital club.

Tangerines head coach Fox is now looking for his squad to take out their frustration in the basement battle with the Staggies, for which discounted tickets remain available.

Fox said: “Absolutely. They were quiet in the dressing-room because they were obviously disappointed.

“They need to use that on Wednesday.

“If we get the same attitude, application and moments of quality which are undoubtedly there then we will give ourselves a very good chance of taking something from the game.

“We need to build on the Hearts performance – it can’t just be a flash in the pan.”

United sit bottom of the Premiership table, two points behind Ross County and Fox admitted there is no escaping the significance of tomorrow’s match.

The 38-year-old added: “I would be lying to you if I said it wasn’t an important game.

“But as I have repeated numerous times, every game for us at the moment with the situation we are in is going to be big.

“You can build it up to what you want it to be but it is three points at the end of the day.

“If I get what I got against Hearts, we will give ourselves a very good chance of taking the points.”