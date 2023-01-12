City’s art and soul to go on show as Art Night festival comes to Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

City’s art and soul to go on show as Art Night festival comes to Dundee

By Chloe Burrell
January 12 2023, 12.05pm Updated: January 12 2023, 1.21pm
Crowds at Zadie Xa, 'Child of Magohalmi and the Echos of Creation' (2019) at Walthamstow Library in London.
A contemporary art festival is set to take place in Dundee for the first time, showcasing work from artists in well-known locations across the city.

Developing in small villages and towns across the UK since 2016, Art Night teams up with local groups to deliver work from a diverse range of artists to unexpected public spaces.

The free-to-attend festival has an aim of bringing art to a wider audience, collaborating with international artists and local people to commission installations for communities.

In 2021, the festival went national for the first time, working with audiences at museums, art galleries and outdoor spaces across the UK, as well as providing online work.

Four editions of the festival have taken place in London, but for the first time, Art Night will take place in the City of Discovery, with this being its first full festival outside London.

On June 24, in what is set to be a full weekend, organisers will present 10 new commissions in spaces across the city by a variety of international and up-and-coming artists.

These will comprise of live performances and bright installations in key locations in Dundee city centre.

The festival will be brought to the city in partnership with Dundee Contemporary Arts (DCA), with other collaborations including the V&A Dundee, Creative Dundee and Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design (DJCAD) at Dundee University.

Dundee has ‘vibrant cultural scene’

When asked why Dundee was chosen to be the first city to host the festival outside of London, a spokesperson said: “Dundee was our first choice as it’s got such a wonderful rich history, great creative partners to work with and many brilliant artists and arts communities who we plan to collaborate with too.”

Artistic director of Art Night, Helen Nisbet, said she is “delighted” to bring the first full national festival to Dundee.

“Dundee is an excellent city which is very close to my heart due to formative experiences in the city and the people I’ve met here,” Helen said.

“Dundee is a tremendous venue for Art Night. It has a vibrant cultural scene and strong social history and we will collaborate with inspiring partners to commission new work by globally important artists and work with local people to deepen our knowledge of the city.

Helen Nisbet, artistic director of Art Night
Helen Nisbet, artistic director of Art Night. Image: Art Night

“Art Night will bring a festival atmosphere to the city and wider area and kick off the summer of festivals in Scotland in 2023.”

Being a London-based event since it was launched, Art Night has showcased work from international creatives such as Zadie Xa and Christine Sun Kim, with one edition even taking place online during the Covid-19 pandemic.

This included an outdoor commission by the Guerrilla Girls in Dundee, which was also installed in further sites across Scotland, England and Wales.

Beth Bate, director at the DCA, said: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Art Night to bring this exciting programme of new commissions to Dundee.

“Our city, with its lively visual arts scene and world-class galleries and museums, is a perfect location for Art Night’s first full festival outside London, and we can’t wait to share the full programme with our audiences.”

Beth Bate, director at the DCA. Image: Art Night

Mark Flynn, convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee, added: “I am delighted that Dundee will be the first venue outside London to host the unveiling of so many ambitious live events, installations and performances developed in partnership with local communities.

“The city’s reputation as a visitor attraction of choice for its heritage and culture can only be cemented with the announcement of such a prestigious and creative event happening here.”

‘Exciting development for Dundee’

Many of the commissions in Dundee will be developed with local people, the majority as co-commissions with local, national and international partners.

Those working in the arts from Dundee will be employed by the festival, with some works set to be installed longer than the festival weekend for audiences to work with across the summer.

One piece of artwork will be gifted to a local collection after the project ends.

One commission that has been confirmed will be a new work by Turner Prize-winning artist Tai Shani, known for using performance and film to explore forgotten history and stories.

Kirsteen Macdonald, visual arts officer at Creative Scotland, said: “This is a hugely exciting development for Dundee and art lovers across the city and beyond.”

