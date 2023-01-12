Former Dundee stockbroker Thomas McLean dies aged 91

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Former Dundee stockbroker Thomas McLean dies aged 91

By Chris Ferguson
January 12 2023, 12.15pm
Former Dundee stockbroker Thomas McLean.
Former Dundee stockbroker Thomas McLean.

Thomas McLean, who spent four decades in stockbroking in Dundee, has died aged 91.

He began work as an office junior at Andrew Ogilvie and Co. in Albert Square and ended his career as  a director of  the Dundee office of Stirling Hendry and Co.

It was a career he took to from the very first day and one he thoroughly enjoyed, his wife, Mary, said.

Thomas McLean was born in Dundee where his father was an engineering turner.

He was educated at primary level at St Joseph’s and then Lawside Academy.

It was while attending football training sessions at Dens Park that he discovered one of the referees was looking for an office junior for Andrew Ogilvie and Co, which at that time was in Albert Square.

Career begins

He got the job and began on the lowest rung, doing deliveries and office work. At the time, there were six firms of stockbrokers in Dundee.

As his career progressed, Thomas became secretary of Dundee Stock Exchange, recording all the transactions, until the amalgamation of all the UK exchanges in 1973.

He later became a partner with Andrew Ogilvie and Co. which by that time had moved to premises in Crichton Street, and also lectured for a period at Dundee College of Commerce.

Later, his firm merged with Chalmers & Co. to become Chalmers Ogilvie & Co which in turn merged with the Glasgow-based firm of Stirling Hendry & Co.

Thomas and Mary met in 1954 when they were both in Ashludie Hospital recovering from TB.

Thomas was in charge of the farm, tending to the hens and piglets, which sometimes ventured into the wards.

Mary said: “Our paths just crossed at the hospital. It was incredible and we knew we were for each other.

“Tom was in charge of the comfort fund and would have to leave the hospital to do the banking. One day he arranged for me to do the banking and we met up off the hospital grounds for a date. We went across the river on the Fifie.”

The couple went on to marry at East Church, Broughty Ferry, and made their home in Ceres Crescent.

Leisure pursuits

Thomas played at Broughty Golf Club Monifieth and had been a member of Panmure Barry Golf Club.

He retired aged 57 and was a life member of Monifieth Curling Club, where he had served as captain and president, and both attended the dance club at Woodlands Hotel.

Mary said: “When he retired, we decided we would like to travel. We went on four world cruises of up to three months each and many more smaller cruises.

“We loved it and had wonderful times and 64 years of marriage together.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…

Editor's Picks