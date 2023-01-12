Former Dundee stockbroker Thomas McLean dies aged 91

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thomas McLean, who spent four decades in stockbroking in Dundee, has died aged 91.

He began work as an office junior at Andrew Ogilvie and Co. in Albert Square and ended his career as a director of the Dundee office of Stirling Hendry and Co.

It was a career he took to from the very first day and one he thoroughly enjoyed, his wife, Mary, said.

Thomas McLean was born in Dundee where his father was an engineering turner.

He was educated at primary level at St Joseph’s and then Lawside Academy.

It was while attending football training sessions at Dens Park that he discovered one of the referees was looking for an office junior for Andrew Ogilvie and Co, which at that time was in Albert Square.

Career begins

He got the job and began on the lowest rung, doing deliveries and office work. At the time, there were six firms of stockbrokers in Dundee.

As his career progressed, Thomas became secretary of Dundee Stock Exchange, recording all the transactions, until the amalgamation of all the UK exchanges in 1973.

He later became a partner with Andrew Ogilvie and Co. which by that time had moved to premises in Crichton Street, and also lectured for a period at Dundee College of Commerce.

Later, his firm merged with Chalmers & Co. to become Chalmers Ogilvie & Co which in turn merged with the Glasgow-based firm of Stirling Hendry & Co.

Thomas and Mary met in 1954 when they were both in Ashludie Hospital recovering from TB.

Thomas was in charge of the farm, tending to the hens and piglets, which sometimes ventured into the wards.

Mary said: “Our paths just crossed at the hospital. It was incredible and we knew we were for each other.

“Tom was in charge of the comfort fund and would have to leave the hospital to do the banking. One day he arranged for me to do the banking and we met up off the hospital grounds for a date. We went across the river on the Fifie.”

The couple went on to marry at East Church, Broughty Ferry, and made their home in Ceres Crescent.

Leisure pursuits

Thomas played at Broughty Golf Club Monifieth and had been a member of Panmure Barry Golf Club.

He retired aged 57 and was a life member of Monifieth Curling Club, where he had served as captain and president, and both attended the dance club at Woodlands Hotel.

Mary said: “When he retired, we decided we would like to travel. We went on four world cruises of up to three months each and many more smaller cruises.

“We loved it and had wonderful times and 64 years of marriage together.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.