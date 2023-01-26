Regenerative ways to be shared at farm open day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Regenerative ways to be shared at farm open day

By Nancy Nicolson
January 26 2023, 7.04am
GRAZING: The Blacks have reaped a number of benefits from introducing sheep to their arable rotation.

The Black family from Backboath near Forfar will share the latest findings from their regenerative farming journey at an open day next month.

They say they have maintained profitability and improved soil health after introducing sheep to their arable rotation while taking part in the Soil Regenerative Agriculture Group (SRAG), which is working alongside Farming For a Better Climate to establish how best to support, enhance and protect farm soils.

Hugh and James Black’s arable business extends to just under 400 hectares and produces predominantly potatoes, winter wheat, winter barley and oilseed rape.

There is no spring cropping on the farm, other than potatoes and some spring beans, and they operate a seven-year rotation, with three breaks, recently adding beans into the mix.

Zach Reilly,   Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon and Hugh Black at the launch of the Farming for a Better Climate. programme.

“The sheep give us a new income, we save on chemical usage and there is no need for a T0 spray, as the sheep eat everything,” he said.

“We will take anything from between 250 to 850 sheep annually and we move them on, between fields, when they graze everything down to the bone. We thought there might be an issue with poaching, but we have been very lucky that no crops have ever been lost.

“Since having the sheep, we are able to drive over all the fields without leaving a mark.

“They compact the ground on a surface level which makes it brilliant for springtime nitrogen applications and this follows though into harvest too.”

SAC consultant Zach Reilly, who leads on the work with the SRAG, said: “For Hugh, everything has been about striking a balance between improving yields, protecting his soils, while maintaining profitability. Alongside the sheep, he has seen huge benefits from direct drilling and introducing beans to his rotation as a break crop for wheat.”

Farmers and growers are invited to see the results for themselves at the free
event at Backboath on February 9. Discussions will cover topics including crop establishment, agronomy choices and integrating livestock.

For more information and to register visit farmingforabetterclimate.org/about-us/events/

