Dundee star Max Anderson hoping patience pays off as he bids for regular first-team spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee star Max Anderson hoping patience pays off as he bids for regular first-team spot

By George Cran
January 26 2023, 7.30am
Max Anderson is congratulated by team-mate Josh Mulligan in victory over Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
Max Anderson is congratulated by team-mate Josh Mulligan in victory over Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

Injuries may be mounting at Dens Park as manager Gary Bowyer scrambles to fill his matchday squad.

However the players without fitness worries are seeing this as a chance to nail down a regular starting spot.

Throughout the season Bowyer has rewarded performances with a place in the team the following week with players returning from injury finding it difficult to get back in at times.

Young midfielder Max Anderson has been in and out of the team with Tuesday’s cup tie against Dunfermline just his fourth start since October.

Patience has been key and the 21-year-old hopes a good display capped by a third goal of the season earns him more first-team chances.

“It is great to get on the scoresheet again,” Anderson said.

Max Anderson makes it 4-1 against Dunfermline. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

“It has been a while since I last scored so it was good to see the ball going in the back of the net.

“There have been a few injuries recently.

“A few of us boys who played against Dunfermline have been waiting for our chances.

“We have been trying to keep ourselves fit and knocking on the door.

“All of us on that pitch are battling for the starting 11.

“With the injuries, you get these chances and it is about taking them.”

Flashback

Anderson was joined by a number of his former youth team mates in a starting XI that boasted five academy graduates.

Central midfield was straight out of the Dundee youth system with Max joined by Fin Robertson and Lyall Cameron.

Robertson also found the net while Cameron backed up an impressive showing at St Mirren. Josh Mulligan also featured at right-back.

And to add to the strange feeling of nostalgia, their former youth coach and first-team manager, James McPake, was in the opposing dugout.

“It felt like a flashback,” Anderson said.

“It is a joy to play with these boys as we have known each other since we were young.

“We know each other’s game well.

“We have a nice connection and it was great that the manager trusted us to play in that midfield being so young.

Dundee’s Max Anderson celebrates a goal at Cove Rangers alongside fellow academy graduate Lyall Cameron. Image: SNS.

“We know ourselves that we still have a lot more to give.

“But ultimately we did the job and that’s what our plan was.

“Dunfermline are high on confidence and play good stuff.

“But we managed to combat that with our game plan and see it through.”

Focus

Very quickly attention switches to a crunch Championship clash with Queen’s Park.

The match at Dens Park is very much a top-of-the-table clash with the Spiders having knocked the Dark Blues off top spot at the turn of the year.

Dundee’s Max Anderson puts pressure on Queen’s Park’s Grant Savoury.

Five points now separate the two after Dundee had their match with Partick Thistle called off, meaning Owen Coyle’s men could stretch open an eight-point lead with victory.

Anderson says only a repeat of the performances given on Saturday and Tuesday in cup competitions will do.

“Saturday is the main focus for us now – getting the three points is all we can do,” the youngster added.

“If we can bring the performance from St Mirren and the quality of the goals from Dunfermline then we are giving ourselves the best chance.

“Anything less than that, then it is not us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee FC

New Dundee signing Kwame Thomas with manager Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee new boy Kwame Thomas will go from strength to strength for Dark Blues…
Dundee welcome Championship leaders Queen's Park to Dens Park on Saturday. Image: SNS.
GEORGE CRAN: Next seven days is crucial for Dundee's season
Dens Park, the home of Dundee FC.
Dundee confirm Dens Park stay for next season amid fan concern
5
Dundee FC celebrate after winning the Tennent's Sixes in 1988. Image: DC Thomson.
Drunk on success - how free-scoring Dundee won the Tennent's Sixes in 1988
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer and assistant Billy Barr watch their side take on Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer rues more injury woes after Dunfermline win as he addresses…
Fin Robertson put Dundee 2-1 in front with his third goal of the season. Image: SNS.
4 talking points as Dundee set up Raith Rovers semi-final clash after late flurry…
Stand-out Mathew Cudjoe holds off pressure. Pic: Arwen Moses / Dundee United
Mathew Cudjoe at the double as Dundee United hammer Dundee in Reserve Cup derby
Patrizio Billio in action for Dundee. Image: SNS
Ex-Dundee midfielder Patrizio Billio dies aged 48
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer provides Tyler French update and insists 'no risks' will be…
Adam Legzdins saves Eamonn Brophy's penalty at St Mirren. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee response to St Mirren setbacks 'massively encouraging' says No 1 Adam Legzdins

Most Read

1
Police officers closed the road. Image: Graeme Hart/Perthshire Picture Agency
A9 between Broxden and Inveralmond reopens after collision
2
The Radio 1 Big Weekend, Dundee. Radio 1 DJ Vernon Kay meets the crowd
EXCLUSIVE: BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend coming to Dundee in May
3
3
Dale Martin. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Tayside Tesla driver left in coma after horrific crash caused by wrong autopilot settings
4
Police are investigating the youth disorder at Greggs. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Greggs customer attempts citizen’s arrest on teen in Dundee store ‘siege’
2
5
Revellers at Radio 1's Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in Dundee in May 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee: Everything you need to know about festival
6
Michael Grant at Dundee Sheriff Court.
‘People will understand his actions’ — Dundee man who punched car thief leaves court…
7
Atholl Palace Hotel. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Luxury Perthshire hotel sees sales soar as it returns to profit
8
Revellers enjoy last year's Rewind Festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Rewind 2023: Line-up announced for Scone Palace festival
9
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Drugs seized from car near Broxden roundabout Picture shows; Broxden Roundabout . A9. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 25/01/2023
Cannabis worth £156,000 seized from car on A9 near Perth
10
Ruthvenfield Primary School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man, 55, arrested in connection with approaching children at Perth primary school

More from The Courier

John Johnstone appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Arbroath paedophile used sick files to lure child into sending naked photos
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Hugh Black has introduced sheep to his arable farm Picture shows; Backboath farm. Forfar. Supplied by SAC Date; 24/01/2023
Regenerative ways to be shared at farm open day
McGrath is confident ahead of the visit of Celtic. Image: SNS
Dundee United's Celtic humiliation a 'distant memory' as Jamie McGrath addresses Wigan Athletic future
traditional British fish and chips; Shutterstock ID 284006963
Farmers told potatoes underpin ‘£4.5bn industry’
Janice Haig is one of the Perth residents behind the flooding meeting.
Perth 'RiverTrack' system considered as flood-struck communities take action
Cammy MacPherson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone will manage Cammy MacPherson game-time to ensure midfielder is 'big force' for…
Queues at the Corporation bus stance on Shore Terrace in 1948. Image: DC Thomson.
Did you ride the bus (or Champion the Wonder Horse) at Dundee's Shore Terrace?
Staff at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. Pic by Kim Cessford / DCT Media
EXCLUSIVE: NHS Tayside quietly scaling back surgery to avoid special measures over £39 million…
Peter Aitken and Carol Aitken. Image: Carol Aitken.
Rival may thwart Pitlochry couple's dream for climate café and men's shed
parking charges return Fife
Empty car parks 'deja vu' warning if Angus off-street charges are brought back

Editor's Picks

Most Commented