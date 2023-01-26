St Johnstone need to make sure they ‘get the next 6 months right’ with Theo Bair, says Callum Davidson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone need to make sure they ‘get the next 6 months right’ with Theo Bair, says Callum Davidson

By Eric Nicolson
January 26 2023, 10.25pm
Theo Bair. Image: SNS.
Theo Bair. Image: SNS.

Theo Bair passed up St Johnstone’s biggest chance when they faced Rangers at the start of the season.

And the same was the case when the sides last clashed a few days ago.

Callum Davidson believes his Canadian international forward has become a much more effective Premiership performer in between those two games.

But there’s still plenty of progress needed – and expected.

“He’s improving,” said Davidson.

“When he’s come on he’s been causing a bit of havoc, using his body a bit better and he’s been getting chances.

“I still think he can do more.

Theo Bair missed a great chance at Ibrox. Image: SNS.

“I want my main striker to be in the middle of the box when the ball’s coming in, not out wide.

“It’s something I keep repeating.

“If you’re a number 10, yeah you can come out and help but if you’re a nine you need to be in the box.”

Couldn’t be stopped

Bair’s near post shot from a Nicky Clark cross was a golden opportunity to take Saints’ cup tie with Rangers into extra-time.

That he didn’t take it will have been a big frustration to the former Vancouver Whitecaps man.

“He got his chance from being in the right place and that’s a big lesson for Theo.

“If you watched him in training one v one today, he couldn’t be stopped.

“Again, that’s something we haven’t seen enough of.

“He’s been with us a year and there have been definite improvements but there’s more to come.

“He’s played in Norway but he’s a young player with a lot to learn – and he wants to learn.

“We need to make sure we get these next six months right for him.”

