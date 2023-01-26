St Johnstone need to make sure they ‘get the next 6 months right’ with Theo Bair, says Callum Davidson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Theo Bair passed up St Johnstone’s biggest chance when they faced Rangers at the start of the season.

And the same was the case when the sides last clashed a few days ago.

Callum Davidson believes his Canadian international forward has become a much more effective Premiership performer in between those two games.

But there’s still plenty of progress needed – and expected.

“He’s improving,” said Davidson.

“When he’s come on he’s been causing a bit of havoc, using his body a bit better and he’s been getting chances.

“I still think he can do more.

“I want my main striker to be in the middle of the box when the ball’s coming in, not out wide.

“It’s something I keep repeating.

“If you’re a number 10, yeah you can come out and help but if you’re a nine you need to be in the box.”

Couldn’t be stopped

Bair’s near post shot from a Nicky Clark cross was a golden opportunity to take Saints’ cup tie with Rangers into extra-time.

That he didn’t take it will have been a big frustration to the former Vancouver Whitecaps man.

“He got his chance from being in the right place and that’s a big lesson for Theo.

"Tavernier to the rescue!" 🎙 St. Johnstone give Rangers a big scare but their captain just managed to clear it away from his goal line 👀#STJRAN | #ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/S6LQ4KlIPy — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) January 21, 2023

“If you watched him in training one v one today, he couldn’t be stopped.

“Again, that’s something we haven’t seen enough of.

“He’s been with us a year and there have been definite improvements but there’s more to come.

“He’s played in Norway but he’s a young player with a lot to learn – and he wants to learn.

“We need to make sure we get these next six months right for him.”