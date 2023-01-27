Tory government challenged over £2.5bn Rosyth warship contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tory government challenged over £2.5bn Rosyth warship contract

MPs have demanded answers from the UK Government over the future of thousands of jobs at Rosyth and other Scottish shipyards.
Calum Ross By Calum Ross
January 27 2023, 12.01am
Photo of Calum Ross
Second Sea Lord Vice Admiral Nick Hine and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace at Babcock's Rosyth yard in 2021. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Members of the Scottish Affairs Committee made the plea after doubts emerged about a £2.5 billion plan to build five new Type 32 frigates at Rosyth in Fife.

The work was supposed to begin in 2028 but recent reports have suggested the contract could be axed.

In a new report published on Friday morning, the MPs on the committee challenged the UK Government to confirm whether the Ministry of Defence still intends to order the Type 32 frigates, as previously set out.

And it asked whether the timeline for the Type 32s has changed as a result of concerns about the affordability of the initial plans.

Babcock assembly hall, Rosyth. Image: Babcock.

They also asked ministers to set out why another recent £1.6 billion contract for the construction of three naval support ships had gone to an international consortium – which will see some of the building work take place in Spain.

Warship orders

The committee views the contract award as “an example of a shift in the UK Government’s approach to warship procurement”.

That deal will see some of the construction work being carried out at the Navantia shipyard in Cadiz.

“The UK Government’s decision appears to prioritise short-term savings over longer term economic gains for Scotland and the rest of the UK,” the committee said.

Pete Wishart, chairman of the Scottish affairs committee and MP for Perth and North Perthshire, said military shipbuilding was a “major Scottish success story”.

He said: “From Rosyth to Glasgow, we have military shipbuilding hubs that boost local economies and invest in skills and training.

Pete Wishart, MP for Perth and North Perthshire. Image: Steve MacDougall.

“The recent announcement that Type 26 frigates will be built by BAE Systems in Glasgow is a major vote of confidence in the Scottish shipbuilding sector.

“However, UK Government policy on military shipbuilding ebbs and flows.

“On the one hand, ministers are championing the skill and expertise the military shipbuilding sector thrives on in Scotland.

“But on the other, its policies have opened up the ‘offshoring’ of warship production to other countries.

‘Boost for UK’

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has previously said that awarding the contract to Team Resolute would be a “significant boost to the UK’s historic shipbuilding industry”, with work to be done in Belfast and at Appledore in Devon.

The Ministry of Defence spent £1.11 billion on shipbuilding in Scotland in 2020-21 – supporting some 7,700 jobs in the industry.

While the MPs said “the days of feast and famine must not return” for Scottish yards, they added that there “remains some uncertainty about the pipeline in the 2030s and 2040s”.

Their report insisted: “The Scottish shipbuilding industry should not be given cause to doubt that it will have a consistent order book in the future, so long as it continues to deliver on its commitments to its government customers.”

A shift in approach from the UK Government means it is “no longer the default position that warships will be designed and built fully in the UK”, the committee said.

It added that this is “of concern to some in the Scottish military shipbuilding sector”.

Luxury Perthshire hotel sees sales soar as it returns to profit
Broughty Ferry Lifeboat
Montrose FC pair given suspended prison sentences for vicious Dublin assault
Fife firefighter Barry Martin
Angus rapist encouraged other men to sexually abuse unconscious woman
Tears of joy as surprise £2k donation makes Dundee swimmer's Special Olympics dream comes…
Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife's signature on paperwork
Angus butcher seeks successor to pass on world's best pie recipe to
The Crown filming in St Andrews? Extras call for 'one of world's biggest TV…
Starbucks and Domino's franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row
Hunger Games actor Burn Gorman and novelist David Profumo on fishing the Tay, beatboxing,…
GINGER GAIRDNER: Plants bring back memories too
Nancy Nicolson: Farmers have lots to be positive about
RAB MCNEIL: I'm a fan of department stores
Newton Farm Tours: Meet alpacas, cows, goats, miniature donkeys - and a micropig rehomed…
Bestselling suspense author drew from her own 'passionate' first love for new novel
Food trends hold key to unlocking farming opportunities
Paul Whitelaw: Helena Bonham Carter excels in Nolly
Wednesday, WitchTok and 'shiny thing syndrome' - how witchcraft has become a multi-billion-dollar business
Don Paterson, the poet from Kirkton looks back
