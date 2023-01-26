Archie Meekison joins League One promotion hopefuls on loan from Dundee United By Alan Temple January 26 2023, 3.41pm 1 Meekison in action. Image: SNS [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dundee United midfielder Archie Meekison has joined Falkirk on loan for the remainder of the campaign. Meekison, 20, made a fine impact for the Tangerines towards the tail-end of last season as they secured European qualification. He has since been capped twice for Scotland at under-21 level and scored a super solo goal for United’s ‘B’ team against Dundee this week. Proud moment: Meekison makes his U21s bow. Image: SNS However, the classy playmaker has found first-team opportunities hard to come by this term, playing just nine times. Meekison did not even make the United squad for Saturday's 3-0 win over University of Stirling in the Scottish Cup. And, with the player desperate for regular minutes, he has been farmed out to John McGlynn's Bairns. Falkirk are currently second in League One, seven points adrift of leaders Dunfermline, for whom fellow Tannadice kid Chris Mochrie is enjoying a super season. 