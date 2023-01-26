Dundee residents have their say on who should be on Radio 1’s Big Weekend line-up

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee locals have had their say on who they want to see in the line-up for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in May.

The music festival will be held in the City of Discovery for the first time since 2006.

It had been planned for Camperdown Park in 2020 but was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year’s event in Coventry saw stars including Harry Styles and Anne-Marie performing and it is hoped equally big names will be on the list this year.

The Courier exclusively revealed on Wednesday the festival will be held from May 26 to 28.

‘Good to see local talent’ at Big Weekend in Dundee

Student Katya Vladova said she would like to see some local talent at the festival.

The 21-year-old, originally from Bulgaria, said: “I’m not sure who, but it would be great to have someone from Dundee, who isn’t a big name.

“I would definitely love to see Charli XCX too. If she’s in the line-up I’ll be first in line to go.”

Her flatmate, Leonie Freischem agreed, but also wants to see Dutch pop group the Vengaboys.

Leonie, 21,originally from Germany, said: “It’s exciting to have more acts come to Dundee, we had Noel Gallagher last year.

“I also think it would be good to have someone from Dundee performing, but I’d love to see the Vengaboys.”

Emily Robertson, 22, really wants to see Harry Styles.

The Dundonian said: “I’m pretty sure Harry Styles was meant to come to the one in 2020.

“If he comes back I’m definitely going.”

She added: “I’d also love to seen someone like Miley Cyrus or Billie Eilish come. Anyone who’s big really.

“It’s good to see this in Dundee, I think it’ll be really fun.”

Lizzie Bulloch wants to see American artist Billie Eilish on the stage.

She wrote on Facebook: “David Guetta, Ella Henderson, Green Day and loads more.”

Dundee University student, Oliver Doherty, thinks the festival will be good for Dundee.

The 19-year-old said: “I usually think the Big Weekend is a bit of a waste of time, but because it’s in Dundee it’s quite exciting.

“I’d really like to see someone like Stomzy there, Kasabian would be sick too.

“Definitely would be good to see Sam Fender there too.”

His flatmate, Sam Hall, who is also a student would like to see American pop star Taylor Swift Headline.

The 19-year-old added: “It would be great to see Taylor Swift here.

“Maybe Harry Styles and Lewis Capaldi too.”

On Facebook, Fee Adamson commented she would also like to see Bathgate-born Capaldi.

She said: “Needs to be Capaldi with it being in Scotland!

“Jamie Webster or Gerry Cinnamon would be class as well.”

Emma Lawson commented: “Maybe a bit of Becky Hill here.”

Full details on the line up and how to buy tickets are yet to be announced, but in previous years, the majority of tickets have been reserved for people living in the host city.