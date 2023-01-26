Our best pictures from Dundee schools athletics festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Our best pictures from Dundee schools athletics festival

By Cheryl Peebles
January 26 2023, 4.23pm
Nairn King, of Braeview Academy. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Nairn King, of Braeview Academy. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Children from around the city got active in a Dundee schools athletics festival.

Our photographer was there to capture the action – and here are some of her best pictures.

Pupils from Kingspark School, St Joseph’s RC Primary School, Craigie High School and Braeview Academy competed in a range of different sports hall disciplines.

The event in the Douglas Sports Centre was organised by Active Schools Dundee and Leisure and Culture Dundee for children and young people with additional support needs or physical, visual, hearing or learning disabilities.

Dundee schools athletics festival photo gallery

Blake Coleman, of St Joseph’s RC Primary School, throws a rocket. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Hassan Daud, from St Joseph’s RC Primary School, tries out the agility. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Kamerona Lukina, from Craigie High School, takes a shot. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Mikolaj Gunia, from Kingspark School, enjoys the ball throw. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Jagger McDonald, from St Joseph’s RC Primary School, takes a shot. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Aiddan McTaggart throws bean bags. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
A celebration between shots. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Nairn King, from Braeview Academy, has a go at agility. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Beanbag throwing was popular. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Aneesa Akhtar, from Craigie High School, enjoys the rocket throw. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
One youngster tackles the agility. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
St Joseph’s RC Primary School pupil Haadiya Choan throws a ball at a target. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Zander Ross, from St Joseph’s RC Primary School, aims at the target. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

