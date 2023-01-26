Our best pictures from Dundee schools athletics festival

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Children from around the city got active in a Dundee schools athletics festival.

Our photographer was there to capture the action – and here are some of her best pictures.

Pupils from Kingspark School, St Joseph’s RC Primary School, Craigie High School and Braeview Academy competed in a range of different sports hall disciplines.

The event in the Douglas Sports Centre was organised by Active Schools Dundee and Leisure and Culture Dundee for children and young people with additional support needs or physical, visual, hearing or learning disabilities.

Dundee schools athletics festival photo gallery