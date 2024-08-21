Newport Primary road safety fears raised as children return after summer holiday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Newport Primary road safety fears raised as children return after summer holiday

Calls have been made to enforce parking restrictions outside the school.

By Claire Warrender
Councillor Jonny Tepp outside Newport Primary School, where is concerned about parking
Councillor Jonny Tepp, who is concerned about parking outside Newport Primary School. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Fears for children’s safety outside a Fife primary school have been raised as pupils return to the classroom.

Irresponsible parking at Newport Primary is said to be putting youngsters in danger.

Parents were banned from taking cars into the school car park last year amid concerns for children in the playground.

Visibility is restricted at junctions due to parking at Newport Primary School
Many drivers ignore parking restrictions outside Newport Primary School. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

However, Councillor Jonny Tepp says this simply moved the problem to the main road.

He is now calling on Fife Council to upgrade road markings and enforce parking restrictions to ensure pupils’ safety.

Mr Tepp said: “Parents used to go into the car park to drop kids off but it was never designed for the volume and size of cars we have today.

“Subsequently, managing the car park was becoming more and more fraught.

“However, the problem has now shifted to the streets and there are very real and understandable concerns.”

Nothing has changed for new school year

While the Liberal Democrat councillor acknowledged drivers should be responsible and park safely, many do not.

He said transportation officials had agreed to renew road linings showing parking restrictions outside Newport Primary School.

Newport Primary School, where the car park is out of bounds to parents.
The car park is out of bounds for parents. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“There’s not an endless supply of cash to do the obvious thing, which is to upgrade the car park,” he said.

“We had hoped, at the very least, to get road markings sorted out and enforced by the beginning of the school year.

“However, it now won’t be and people will becoming back to school and nothing will have changed.”

Mr Tepp has also discovered that one of the machines used by roads staff is faulty, leading to a backlog of lining.

“It’s a huge disappointment in what I see as a multitude of failings,” he said.

‘Extensive restrictions’ already at Newport Primary School

Fife Council transportation consultant Steve Sellars said road safety is a priority, particularly children making their way to school.

“Drivers have an important role in driving and parking in a responsible way that doesn’t endanger other road users,” he said.

“Outside Newport Primary School there are extensive parking restrictions in place to keep the road clear for pedestrians to cross.

“And we will be refreshing these markings later this month to further highlight the need for drivers to observe the restrictions.”

Fife councillor, 64, 'could have been killed' in attack by off-road biker
Conversation