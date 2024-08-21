Newport Primary road safety fears raised as children return after summer holiday

Fears for children’s safety outside a Fife primary school have been raised as pupils return to the classroom.

Irresponsible parking at Newport Primary is said to be putting youngsters in danger.

Parents were banned from taking cars into the school car park last year amid concerns for children in the playground.

However, Councillor Jonny Tepp says this simply moved the problem to the main road.

He is now calling on Fife Council to upgrade road markings and enforce parking restrictions to ensure pupils’ safety.

Mr Tepp said: “Parents used to go into the car park to drop kids off but it was never designed for the volume and size of cars we have today.

“Subsequently, managing the car park was becoming more and more fraught.

“However, the problem has now shifted to the streets and there are very real and understandable concerns.”

Nothing has changed for new school year

While the Liberal Democrat councillor acknowledged drivers should be responsible and park safely, many do not.

He said transportation officials had agreed to renew road linings showing parking restrictions outside Newport Primary School.

“There’s not an endless supply of cash to do the obvious thing, which is to upgrade the car park,” he said.

“We had hoped, at the very least, to get road markings sorted out and enforced by the beginning of the school year.

“However, it now won’t be and people will becoming back to school and nothing will have changed.”

Mr Tepp has also discovered that one of the machines used by roads staff is faulty, leading to a backlog of lining.

“It’s a huge disappointment in what I see as a multitude of failings,” he said.

‘Extensive restrictions’ already at Newport Primary School

Fife Council transportation consultant Steve Sellars said road safety is a priority, particularly children making their way to school.

“Drivers have an important role in driving and parking in a responsible way that doesn’t endanger other road users,” he said.

“Outside Newport Primary School there are extensive parking restrictions in place to keep the road clear for pedestrians to cross.

“And we will be refreshing these markings later this month to further highlight the need for drivers to observe the restrictions.”