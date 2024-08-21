Everything you need to know about Forth Valley Food & Drink Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Everything you need to know about Forth Valley Food & Drink Festival

From the local producers attending to parking, here's everything you need to know.

By Isla Glen
Nicola Finney of Collymoon Craft will be showcasing her award-winning gin. Image: Stirling PR
Nicola Finney of Collymoon Craft will be showcasing her award-winning gin. Image: Stirling PR

More than 50 producers from across Forth Valley will be taking part in a food and drink extravaganza this weekend.

Forth Valley Food and Drink Festival is returning to the city after a two year break.

Locals can enjoy artisan stalls, pop-up vendors, food trucks, chef demos and more.

Organised by Forth Valley Food and Drink in collaboration with SHS Events, the festival is promising a feast of local talent for Stirling’s 900th anniversary celebrations.

When is the event?

Forth Valley Food & Drink Festival 2024 will take place on Saturday August 24 and runs from 10am-5pm.

What’s on at Forth Valley Food Festival?

The festival has an array of food and drink in store, including freshly baked cakes from Maggie’s Aberfoyle Kitchen to a specially created Stirling 900 craft beer from Allanwater Brewhouse.

Local chefs will be sharing tips and tricks during demonstrations, teaching attendees how to make top dishes at home.

There will be a wide variety of stall holders, offering everything from pickles to sustainable living products, craft gin to handmade ice cream.

Rox Madeira, who will be giving an insight into foraging at the festival. Image: Stirling PR

Are there activities for children?

Forth Valley Food and Drink Festival is a family friendly event with plenty of different events for youngsters to enjoy.

Kids can enjoy making their own pizzas, play giant garden games, pedal on a smoothie bike and take part in a scavenger hunt.

Who are the local producers attending?

Stallholders include:

  • Milk & Honey
  • Camphill Blair Drummond
  • Fletcher’s Restaurant
  • Fodder + Farm
  • Ochil Fudge
  • Maggie’s Aberfoyle Kitchen
  • The Gate Community Cafe
  • Loch Lomond Coffee Co.
  • Allanwater Brewhouse
  • Weigh Ahead

Tickets

No tickets are required for the event.

Entry is free to the public, so you can save your money for the excellent food and drink on display.

Fodder + Farm’s head chef Lucy Pattinson will bring a fresh batch of homemade pickles to the event. Image: Stirling PR

Parking and how to get there

Forth Valley Food and Drink Festival takes place at Forthside Square, which is beside The Engine Shed.

The nearest car park is Forthside – next to Vue – which is £4 per day.

From Stirling Railway Station and Stirling Bus Station it is a five minute walk via the Forthside Bridge.

What is the weather forecast?

It might be best to bring a raincoat or umbrella as the Met Office is predicting scattered showers, which could be heavy and thundery for a time.

There could be spells of sunshine and temperatures might reach 16°.

How else is Forth Valley Food and Drink celebrating Stirling’s 900th year?

A film series delving into Stirling’s food and drink history has also been launched.

Stirling Makar Laura Fyfe features in the films with a poem celebrating Stirling’s food and drink. Image: Stirling PR

Forth Valley Food Tales covers how a medicinal posset restored Bonnie Prince Charlie’s health at Bannockburn House, the mysterious symbols found on Stirling’s historic pies, the royal connections of Scotland’s smallest whisky distillery and epic feasts at Stirling Castle.

There is also a specially commissioned poem by Stirling Makar Laura Fyfe, as well as a segment on Kippen’s claim to fame as the former home of the world’s largest vine.

Read more

12 of the best restaurants in Stirling

10 of the best pubs in Stirling

A Stirling local’s guide to 5 of the best things about the city

The Forth Valley Food Guy’s insider guide to the best scran in and around Stirling

More from Food & Drink

There are lots of cosy cafes in Dundee which are perfect for warming up in miserable weather, including Little Things Café.
5 cosy Dundee cafes for a warming lunch as the weather takes a turn
Stenecki, formerly known as Daily Grind, serves Scottish-Polish cuisine. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Find enticing Polish-Scottish cuisine at Stenecki (formerly Daily Grind) on Dundee's Exchange Street after…
2
Nongmay Buncharoen, 27, works as manager at Mae Ping Thai in Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perth 27-year-old loves running family's Thai restaurant - but it isn't always easy
Businessman David Hamilton with Scooply franchise owner Kevin Reid in the van. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Fife businessman launches modern take on traditional ice cream van
Sam Larg, The Cheesy Toast Shack owner, says the "seagull insurance" started as a "daft joke". Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
How did first day of 'seagull insurance' go at The Cheesy Toast Shack in…
4
The pork belly and mash from the Broughty Ferry eatery's kids menu. Image: Sandbanks Brasserie.
5 places in Dundee where kids can eat more than just chicken nuggets
8
Colin Salmond-Wallace sifts through his cookbook.
Former Kirkcaldy restaurant manager re-releases cookbook of venue's favourite recipes
Chef Nick Nairn has a popular restaurant in Bridge of Allan, as well as his Port of Menteith location. Image: Nick Nairn's Foodie Festival
What to expect at Nick Nairn's Foodie Festival in Port of Menteith
Joanna Bremner, food and drink journalist, visited The Physician in St Andrews for a review. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Is The Physician in St Andrews 'the best cocktail bar in town'?
The North Sea hake with purple sprouting broccoli from Balbirnie House hotel, just outside of Glenrothes. Image: Lifetime Photography.
The best food and drink to try on a day in and around Glenrothes

Conversation