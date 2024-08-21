Police told to arrest killer Dundee driver Luke Pirie after ban breach sentencing no-show

Police have been told to bring a child killer from Dundee to court after he failed to appear for sentencing on fresh driving offences.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Luke Pirie on Tuesday morning.

Pirie was given a six-year prison sentence in 2017 for killing two-year-old Harlow Edwards and injuring others when he crashed into them as he sped through Coupar Angus.

He was also disqualified from driving for seven years but after being released from prison, was caught illegally behind the wheel on Lochee Road on June 20.

Pirie, of Broughty Ferry Road, appeared from custody in Dundee Sheriff Court on June 24 to admit driving while banned and without insurance.

Background reports were ordered and he was freed on bail.

Reappearing for sentencing on July 23, it was revealed the reports had not been prepared and he was told to co-operate with social workers or face prison.

He was due to return to court on Tuesday but failed to show up.

At a short hearing, Pirie’s solicitor John Boyle told the court the 30-year-old was not present.

A warrant for his arrest was granted by Sheriff John Rafferty.

Car crash tragedy

The High Court in Glasgow was previously told how Pirie was “worked up” prior to the fatal crash in October 2016, believing his partner of cheating on him.

He sped in his Ford Focus from his workplace at Scone Airport towards Montrose to confront her.

Moments after sending a string of angry texts and making phone calls to his partner, he tried to overtake a line of cars at Coupar Angus and lost control of his vehicle, mounting the pavement and hitting three children including Harlow, who died at the scene.

In 2019 Pirie was slashed behind bars and scarred for life by a fellow inmate using a homemade weapon.

