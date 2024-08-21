Police told to arrest killer Dundee driver Luke Pirie after ban breach sentencing no-show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police told to arrest killer Dundee driver Luke Pirie after ban breach sentencing no-show

Luke Pirie was due to be sentenced but failed to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court.

By Ross Gardiner
Luke Pirie
Luke Pirie will be arrested and brought to court.

Police have been told to bring a child killer from Dundee to court after he failed to appear for sentencing on fresh driving offences.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Luke Pirie on Tuesday morning.

Pirie was given a six-year prison sentence in 2017 for killing two-year-old Harlow Edwards and injuring others when he crashed into them as he sped through Coupar Angus.

He was also disqualified from driving for seven years but after being released from prison, was caught illegally behind the wheel on Lochee Road on June 20.

Pirie, of Broughty Ferry Road, appeared from custody in Dundee Sheriff Court on June 24 to admit driving while banned and without insurance.

Background reports were ordered and he was freed on bail.

Reappearing for sentencing on July 23, it was revealed the reports had not been prepared and he was told to co-operate with social workers or face prison.

He was due to return to court on Tuesday but failed to show up.

At a short hearing, Pirie’s solicitor John Boyle told the court the 30-year-old was not present.

A warrant for his arrest was granted by Sheriff John Rafferty.

Car crash tragedy

The High Court in Glasgow was previously told how Pirie was “worked up” prior to the fatal crash in October 2016, believing his partner of cheating on him.

He sped in his Ford Focus from his workplace at Scone Airport towards Montrose to confront her.

Harlow Edwards
Harlow Edwards was killed by Pirie.

Moments after sending a string of angry texts and making phone calls to his partner, he tried to overtake a line of cars at Coupar Angus and lost control of his vehicle, mounting the pavement and hitting three children including Harlow, who died at the scene.

In 2019 Pirie was slashed behind bars and scarred for life by a fellow inmate using a homemade weapon.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

