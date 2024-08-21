Seb Palmer-Houlden’s Dundee impact hailed as key similarity to Owen Beck deal revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Seb Palmer-Houlden’s Dundee impact hailed as key similarity to Owen Beck deal revealed

The on-loan Bristol City striker has scored five goals in six games for the Dark Blues.

By George Cran
Seb Palmer-Houlden celebrates his goal in the Dundee derby at Tannadice. Image: SNS
Dundee loan star Seb Palmer-Houlden celebrates his goal in the Dundee derby at Tannadice. Image: SNS

The loan market has been very useful for Dundee boss Tony Docherty in his year in charge at Dens Park.

Last season saw nine players come in on temporary transfers.

Largely they were very positive additions with the likes of Owen Beck putting in superb performances after arriving from Liverpool.

The likes of Aaron Donnelly, Jon McCracken and Amadou Bakayoko also played big parts in the Dark Blues finishing in the top six last term.

This campaign the plan is to reduce reliance on loan signings after effectively having to rebuild the squad over the summer with those players heading back to parent clubs.

However, there is still space in the squad for the right loan signings.

Tony Docherty ahead of the cup clash with Airdrieonians. Image: SNS
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

And Docherty reckons he’s got another loan star in the shape of Seb Palmer-Houlden.

‘Real hunger’

The 20-year-old has made a lightning fast start to life at Dens Park, scoring five in his last five games.

That included an equaliser at Tannadice in the Dundee derby and Saturday’s opening goal in the League Cup victory over Airdrieonians.

His powerful running and work-rate, too, have endeared the forward to the Dens Park crowd.

“He’s been excellent, he’s scored five goals in six starts and is such a brilliant boy to work with,” Docherty said.

“He’s hungry, enthusiastic and desperate to learn and improve.

“That’s exactly the type I want to fill my dressing-room with.

“He’s fitted in really well and he’s got a real hunger about him.

Palmer-Houlden opens the scoring. Image: SNS
Seb Palmer-Houlden opens the scoring against Airdrieonians. Image: SNS

“We can see from his displays on the pitch how hard-working he is and he’s been a great addition to the squad.

“With the way we are playing right now with three forwards – him, Simon Murray and Scott Tiffoney – they give defenders real problems.

“They’ve got movement and creativity and then you add Curtis Main into that, he scored a brilliant goal on Saturday.

“Seb has real running power and he knows where the back of the net is – that’s what I was told about him from my colleagues down at Bristol City.

“You can see that.”

Similar to Owen Beck

Docherty spent 18 months at Bristol City as Derek McInnes’ assistant.

Fans at Ashton Gate had hoped to see Palmer-Houlden get an opportunity in their first-team this season.

However, the English Championship side decided a loan move would be best as they made further striking additions over the summer.

Palmer-Houlden is clearly enjoying life in the City of Discovery, as he told Courier Sport earlier this month.

Seb Palmer-Houlden got Dundee off to a quick start against Airdrieonians. Image: SNS
Seb Palmer-Houlden got Dundee off to a quick start against Airdrieonians but would later limp off injured. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS

And Docherty says Palmer-Houlden’s performances show the benefits of getting signings in early in the summer.

“It’s a bit similar to us getting Owen Beck last summer, we got him in really early and he came on the pre-season tour,” the Dundee boss added.

“Seb feels like he has been here a long time now and has fitted in really well with the boys.

“He’s one we identified very early in terms of the way he’d fit in to our team.

“The fact he’s been here for most of pre-season he’s showing the benefit of getting the right players in early.”

Palmer-Houlden limped off in the weekend win over Airdrieonians with a tight hamstring but returned to training on Monday and is in contention to keep his good form going at Hibs on Saturday.

More from Dundee FC

Palmer-Houlden limped off in the second half. Image: SNS
Dundee injury update: Latest on Seb Palmer-Houlden and Josh Mulligan fitness
Concept image of Dundee's Camperdown Park stadium complex. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
Little-known Camperdown Park legislation raised during Dundee FC stadium application
15
Tony Docherty and in-demand Dundee star Luke McCowan. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty insists Dundee don't fear Rangers cup tie as he reveals transfer and…
Dundee star Luke McCowan is a wanted man this summer. Image: Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Dundee star Luke McCowan's stock is only rising with old school assist…
Dundee celebrate Lyall Cameron's goal making it 6-1 against Airdrieonians. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee star insists 'there's more to come' from goal-friendly Dee as he reveals hope…
Keith Wright scores Dundee's first goal against United in August 1989. Image: DC Thomson.
1989 Dundee derby weekend delivered more than just hat-trick joy for Keith Wright
Ross Graham (left) scored the winner as Dundee United moved into the last eight while Jordan McGhee was on target for Dundee against Airdrieonians.
Dundee and Dundee United discover last 8 Premier Sports Cup opponents
2
Dundee stuck six goals past Airdrieonians. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
3 Dundee talking points from Airdrie rout - how does incredible start to season…
2
Tony Docherty ahead of the cup clash with Airdrieonians. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty reveals source of anger for Dundee players despite 6-1 rout of Airdrieonians…
Luke McCowan training at Dens Park during Dundee's opening training session on Tuesday. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Sense of maturity among Dundee fans over Luke McCowan
11

Conversation