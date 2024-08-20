Dundee injury update: Latest on Seb Palmer-Houlden and Josh Mulligan fitness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee injury update: Latest on Seb Palmer-Houlden and Josh Mulligan fitness

The Dark Blues squad is stretched with a number of players out injured.

By George Cran
Palmer-Houlden limped off in the second half. Image: SNS
Palmer-Houlden limped off in the second half against Airdrieonians. Image: SNS

Injury fears over Dundee’s in-form loan star Seb Palmer-Houlden have been eased after the striker trained on Monday.

The Bristol City loanee has made a big impact in his short time at Dens Park, scoring five goals in the last five matches.

That included the opener in Saturday’s 6-1 thumping of Airdrieonians that sent the Dark Blues in the quarter-final of the Premier Sports Cup.

However, his day was cut short when he limped off in the second half after complaining of tightness in his hamstring.

Seb Palmer-Houlden opened the scoring. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Seb Palmer-Houlden opened the scoring for Dundee on Saturday. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Dundee quickly brought on Fin Robertson and look to have avoided any lasting damage.

And manager Tony Docherty is pleased to have the confident frontman to call upon this weekend at Hibs.

“Seb is fine, it was a precaution because he was feeling his hamstring and he has trained on Monday so there’s no problem,” he said.

‘Making good recovery’

Dundee are, though, are “a bit light” on numbers admits the Dundee boss.

That’s thanks to five players sitting in the treatment room.

Billy Koumetio, Josh Mulligan, Charlie Reilly, Clark Robertson and Joe Shaughnessy all missed the weekend cup win.

Josh Mulligan powers through the Inverness defence. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee academy product Josh Mulligan has missed the last two matches. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

And they may well be missing this weekend too.

Docherty added: “We have Josh Mulligan making good recovery at the moment along with Charlie Reilly and Clark Robertson. Billy Koumetio has a small problem too.

“We are getting some back which is important.

“On Saturday we had four players who would probably be playing up in the stands so it is important we get them back.

“Saturday might be a push to get any of them back, maybe the following week for that.

“It’ll be a push for this weekend.”

More from Dundee FC

Architect's image of how new Dundee FC stadium could look.
Little-known Camperdown Park legislation raised during Dundee FC stadium application
Tony Docherty and in-demand Dundee star Luke McCowan. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty insists Dundee don't fear Rangers cup tie as he reveals transfer and…
Dundee star Luke McCowan is a wanted man this summer. Image: Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Dundee star Luke McCowan's stock is only rising with old school assist…
Dundee celebrate Lyall Cameron's goal making it 6-1 against Airdrieonians. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee star insists 'there's more to come' from goal-friendly Dee as he reveals hope…
Keith Wright scores Dundee's first goal against United in August 1989. Image: DC Thomson.
1989 Dundee derby weekend delivered more than just hat-trick joy for Keith Wright
Ross Graham (left) scored the winner as Dundee United moved into the last eight while Jordan McGhee was on target for Dundee against Airdrieonians.
Dundee and Dundee United discover last 8 Premier Sports Cup opponents
2
Dundee stuck six goals past Airdrieonians. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
3 Dundee talking points from Airdrie rout - how does incredible start to season…
2
Tony Docherty ahead of the cup clash with Airdrieonians. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty reveals source of anger for Dundee players despite 6-1 rout of Airdrieonians…
Luke McCowan training at Dens Park during Dundee's opening training session on Tuesday. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Sense of maturity among Dundee fans over Luke McCowan
11
Ziyad Larkeche is stretchered off against Hearts. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Ziyad Larkeche reveals funny stretcher story after Dundee home debut ends in bizarre fashion

Conversation