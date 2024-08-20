Dundee injury update: Latest on Seb Palmer-Houlden and Josh Mulligan fitness

Injury fears over Dundee’s in-form loan star Seb Palmer-Houlden have been eased after the striker trained on Monday.

The Bristol City loanee has made a big impact in his short time at Dens Park, scoring five goals in the last five matches.

That included the opener in Saturday’s 6-1 thumping of Airdrieonians that sent the Dark Blues in the quarter-final of the Premier Sports Cup.

However, his day was cut short when he limped off in the second half after complaining of tightness in his hamstring.

Dundee quickly brought on Fin Robertson and look to have avoided any lasting damage.

And manager Tony Docherty is pleased to have the confident frontman to call upon this weekend at Hibs.

“Seb is fine, it was a precaution because he was feeling his hamstring and he has trained on Monday so there’s no problem,” he said.

‘Making good recovery’

Dundee are, though, are “a bit light” on numbers admits the Dundee boss.

That’s thanks to five players sitting in the treatment room.

Billy Koumetio, Josh Mulligan, Charlie Reilly, Clark Robertson and Joe Shaughnessy all missed the weekend cup win.

And they may well be missing this weekend too.

Docherty added: “We have Josh Mulligan making good recovery at the moment along with Charlie Reilly and Clark Robertson. Billy Koumetio has a small problem too.

“We are getting some back which is important.

“On Saturday we had four players who would probably be playing up in the stands so it is important we get them back.

“Saturday might be a push to get any of them back, maybe the following week for that.

“It’ll be a push for this weekend.”