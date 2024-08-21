Louis Moult has ‘massive’ part to play for Dundee United as professionalism is lauded amid Jort van der Sande battle

Jim Goodwin is adamant Louis Moult has a “massive” role to play in Dundee United’s season despite being edged out of the starting line-up by Jort van der Sande in recent weeks.

Moult, 32, notched 20 goals as the Tangerines secured the Championship title last term and led the line during United’s Premier Sports Cup group stage fixtures, finding the net against Stenhousemuir.

But new signing van der Sande has grabbed the jersey, starting the Terrors’ last three competitive games and displaying a peerless work ethic, occupying defenders and bringing others into the game.

Nevertheless, Moult – looking fit, sharp and hungry – was excellent when he entered the fray against St Mirren on Sunday and was unlucky not to ripple the net when he rattled the cross-bar following a perfectly timed run and thunderous drive.

And Goodwin has made it clear that the experienced forward will have a “massive” part to play in the Terrors’ campaign.

“I’ve had some really good conversations with Louis,” explained Goodwin. “He’s an experienced player and, when you are at that stage of your career, you want to play week-in, week-out.

“Louis played a huge role in getting us promoted and will be a massive player for us this season. At the moment, we’re playing with one striker and Jort (van der Sande) has got the nod.

“But we have the flexibility to play with two up top, when required.

“Moulty is a goal-scorer and sometimes it can be hard to get them all into the starting 11. Those are really difficult decisions I need to make.

“It’s a hard part of the job, and Moulty’s attitude has been brilliant. Whenever he has been on the park this season, he hasn’t let us down. He’ll play a huge role for us. I’ve no doubt about that.”

Goodwin: Substitutes can dictate the atmosphere

Goodwin insists Moult’s drive and professionalism – helping to set standards on the training pitch regardless of whether he is in the starting line-up – exemplifies what he wants from his United squad.

And he firmly believes those out of the team have a responsibility to “dictate the atmosphere” as they push for a place in the side.

“We want a competitive squad, and we had this conversation on Monday; the players out of the team are arguably more important than those in it,” added Goodwin.

“They can dictate the atmosphere to an extent, and we don’t want people sulking or moaning.

“We are looking for people to be professional and accept the decisions, even if they don’t agree with them. But if you get the head down and work hard in training, then when the opportunity comes, they can grasp it.

“We’ve built a good group. It’s an honest bunch of players who are all pulling in the right direction and wanting the club to succeed.”