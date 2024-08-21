Louis Moult has ‘massive’ part to play for Dundee United as professionalism is lauded amid Jort van der Sande battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Louis Moult has ‘massive’ part to play for Dundee United as professionalism is lauded amid Jort van der Sande battle

Moult is pushing for a starting berth.

Dundee United's Louis Moult is a proven Premiership scorer
Louis Moult is a proven Premiership scorer. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin is adamant Louis Moult has a “massive” role to play in Dundee United’s season despite being edged out of the starting line-up by Jort van der Sande in recent weeks.

Moult, 32, notched 20 goals as the Tangerines secured the Championship title last term and led the line during United’s Premier Sports Cup group stage fixtures, finding the net against Stenhousemuir.

But new signing van der Sande has grabbed the jersey, starting the Terrors’ last three competitive games and displaying a peerless work ethic, occupying defenders and bringing others into the game.

Nevertheless, Moult – looking fit, sharp and hungry – was excellent when he entered the fray against St Mirren on Sunday and was unlucky not to ripple the net when he rattled the cross-bar following a perfectly timed run and thunderous drive.

And Goodwin has made it clear that the experienced forward will have a “massive” part to play in the Terrors’ campaign.

Louis Moult shapes to rattle the bar for the hosts
Louis Moult shapes to rattle the bar for the hosts. Image: SNS

“I’ve had some really good conversations with Louis,” explained Goodwin. “He’s an experienced player and, when you are at that stage of your career, you want to play week-in, week-out.

“Louis played a huge role in getting us promoted and will be a massive player for us this season. At the moment, we’re playing with one striker and Jort (van der Sande) has got the nod.

“But we have the flexibility to play with two up top, when required.

“Moulty is a goal-scorer and sometimes it can be hard to get them all into the starting 11. Those are really difficult decisions I need to make.

“It’s a hard part of the job, and Moulty’s attitude has been brilliant. Whenever he has been on the park this season, he hasn’t let us down. He’ll play a huge role for us. I’ve no doubt about that.”

Dundee United's Louis Moult slammed home an unerring penalty against Luton
Moult slams home an unerring penalty against Luton. Image: SNS

Goodwin: Substitutes can dictate the atmosphere

Goodwin insists Moult’s drive and professionalism – helping to set standards on the training pitch regardless of whether he is in the starting line-up – exemplifies what he wants from his United squad.

And he firmly believes those out of the team have a responsibility to “dictate the atmosphere” as they push for a place in the side.

Jim Goodwin has lauded the work done by St MIrren manager Stephen Robinson
Jim Goodwin has sought to build a professional, driven squad, whether players are starting or not. Image: SNS

“We want a competitive squad, and we had this conversation on Monday; the players out of the team are arguably more important than those in it,” added Goodwin.

“They can dictate the atmosphere to an extent, and we don’t want people sulking or moaning.

“We are looking for people to be professional and accept the decisions, even if they don’t agree with them. But if you get the head down and work hard in training, then when the opportunity comes, they can grasp it.

We’ve built a good group. It’s an honest bunch of players who are all pulling in the right direction and wanting the club to succeed.”

