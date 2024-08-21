JIM SPENCE: Why I’m concerned about Dundee councillor’s talks with FM over Israel meeting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

JIM SPENCE: Why I’m concerned about Dundee councillor’s talks with FM over Israel meeting

Nadia El-Nakla won assurances there will be no further meetings between the Scottish Government and Israeli diplomats after crisis talks with John Swinney.

Dundee councillor Nadia El-Nakla.
Dundee councillor Nadia El-Nakla.
By Jim Spence

Proper standards are important in public life.

I’m a big believer in due process and carrying out duties according to best practice.

Things are done in a certain way so that there’s a degree of certainty in what we can expect from those in authority,

That’s why I found three things very concerning recently.

Firstly, there was the outrageously partisan behaviour of the Home Office referring to those arrested in the recent riots as “criminals” in a social media post.

They ignored two fundamental pillars of justice in the presumption of innocence and the right to a fair trial in the courts of law.

Those arrested may well turn out to be guilty as charged.

But it’s a dangerous day for all of us when some anonymous civil servant decides guilt in advance of both the evidence and an impartial trial.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has already shown dangerous signs of intolerance in his remarks on this subject and as a former prosecutor he needs to quickly rein in such behaviour.

‘Beyond remit of devolved powers’

The second thing to trouble me was Angus Robertson, apparently with the permission of the SNP leader John Swinney, meeting the Israeli ambassador.

That is something which, irrespective of your views on the Israeli-Palestine conflict, clearly went beyond the remit of the devolved powers of the Scottish Government as a matter reserved for Westminster.

It was ill-judged.

And thirdly was the lack of clarity as to which hat Nadia El-Nakla was wearing when the councillor for the West End of Dundee won assurances from Swinney the Scottish Government would have no further meetings with Israeli diplomats.

Angus Robertson with Israel’s deputy ambassador to the UK.

Wearing her SNP Friends of Palestine hat is perfectly acceptable [Ms El-Nakla – whose parents were trapped in Gaza last year – is group convener].

But any blurring of the lines between her meeting the first minister in that role and as part of her councillor duties must be clearly distinguished.

Last year Ms El-Nakla – the wife of former FM Humza Yousaf – controversially attended a Gaza summit in Turkey at the invitation of Emine Erdogan, the country’s first lady.

Scottish Government officials had urged caution over her attendance.

‘Job isn’t to posture on world issues’

I’m wholly against those in positions of authority straying into territory beyond their powers.

In the case of local councillors, they should concentrate their energies on only things which directly impinge on Dundonians, and which they might actually be able to affect in a meaningful way.

If Dundee’s new SNP council leader Mark Flynn wants to improve life for residents, he should rein in any councillors more interested in the Middle East than Menzieshill and keener to discuss America than Ardler.

New Dundee City Council Leader Mark Flynn. Image: Paul Reid

There’s nothing wrong in having a view on world affairs but that’s not the job that we elect our city councillors to do.

Scotland’s annual drugs death statistics again make grim reading for Dundee, with the city in a downward spiral of lives lost to the demon of addiction.

If councillors want to tackle something where they can actually make an impact, as opposed to virtue signalling on issues they can’t influence, this is one area they might concentrate their energies on.

Not matters which major political leaders, never mind humble town councillors, have been unable to solve for decades.

The job of councillors isn’t to posture on world issues, no matter how urgent or distressing they are.

‘Deliver public services effectively’

Their job is to do what they’re elected to do and see that education, cleansing, waste management and planning are all delivered efficiently.

If they want to preach about Palestine or Donald Trump, or any other weighty international matters, they must do it in an individual capacity.

The remit of their office is for local matters and if local politics can’t contain their vaulting ambitions or pretensions – and if they want to stride the world stage – then they should stand for Westminster.

That’s where there is a realistic opportunity to attempt to impact such events.

At a time when councillors – many who have second jobs – are to see allowances raised to £25,300 a year, some voters who are less well off by comparison will be keener to see them deliver public services effectively.

More from Opinion

How often does an ice cream van visit your street?
MARTEL MAXWELL: More ice cream vans in Dundee please - but candy cigarettes can…
Education secretary Jenny Gilruth visiting a school to discuss banning phones. Image: PA
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Letting teachers decide on phone ban is right call
2
Post Thumbnail
COURIER OPINION: Online disinformation spread through social media puts our communities at risk
17
Council leader John Alexander is determined to spread the city's message. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
ALASDAIR CLARK: Is John Alexander’s Dundee City Council exit start of crippling SNP exodus?
19
New Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn. Image: Paul Reid
STEVE FINAN: I'm impressed by Mark Flynn's promise to stand up for Dundee –…
10
Courier News, Rebecca McCurdy Story, CR0023258 Coronavirus / COVID-19 / lockdown - Kilgraston School returns after lockdown. Picture shows general shot of pupils / students outside the school. Kilgraston School, Bridge of Earn. Monday 24th August 2020 Pic Credit - Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
CHERYL PEEBLES: Kilgraston School is an early victim of VAT on private school fees
6
Uber was approved in Dundee earlier this year.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Uber could be great for Dundee but let's look after local taxi…
7
Riot police walk past a burnt out police vehicle as they are deployed to a violent protest in Hartlepool. Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
JIM SPENCE: Call for rioters to be locked up is hypocrisy after years of…
17
Fife coastal village of Pittenweem. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
KEZIA DUGDALE: What Fife adventures taught me about tourism in Scotland
4
Dens Park. Image: SNS
JIM CRUMLEY: Dundee United fan’s letter touched Dens nerve as new Dundee stadium plagued…
5

Conversation