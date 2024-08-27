Schools like Levenmouth Academy must decide themselves on mobile phone bans, says former Dundee rector

Levenmouth Academy’s new rules on mobile phones came into force as Scottish head teachers’ power to ban the devices was underlined.

Despite mobiles being blamed for fuelling bullying there – as they are in almost every other school – the Fife secondary resisted a complete ban.

Instead pupils’ phones must be out of sight and switched off or set to ‘do not disturb’ in class and in corridors between classes.

There’s a strong body of opinion that mobiles should be banned completely in all schools.

But according to former Dundee head teacher Graham Hutton, who retired last summer, every school is different and must set its own rules.

Mr Hutton – now general secretary of head teachers association School Leaders Scotland – would have favoured a ban if he was still in charge of Grove Academy.

But he says: “It really is up to the individual schools because each school is different from the next.

“Even if they are in the same local authority and they maybe have the same social mix.

“Whatever decision you make you need to make sure it fits the needs of that school.

“It’s for the head teacher of Levenmouth to decide what is best for her school and I know she will have thought about this very, very carefully.”

‘Ask pupils, parents and staff whether they want a mobile phone ban in schools’

Thorough consultation with pupils, parents and staff is needed on any change to a school’s mobile phone policy, he says.

“If you bring in a ban without consultation you really are going to get people’s backs ups.

“You have to ask the parents because some parents are very concerned about their child having access to a mobile phone, particularly those young people who have anxiety or additional support needs.

“Personally, I probably would have been moving towards banning them, because I think social media is such a negative thing.

“It has a lot of positives, but there’s an awful lot of negatives there that increase social unease and anxiety among young people.”

But, he stresses, he would have been guided by the opinions of pupils, staff and parents.

Levenmouth Academy’s new rules came into force as pupils returned for the new term last Wednesday. The next day, the Scottish Government released new guidance on mobile phones in schools.

Before deciding its approach Levenmouth Academy surveyed parents, staff and pupils.

Of the adults who responded 94% reckoned mobiles were a distraction to learning and 96% that they had increased cyberbullying.

The school now allows pupils to bring phones but only for use responsibly at intervals, lunchtimes and before and after school.

Why Levenmouth Academy decided against a full ban

The school says it may take action if anyone uses devices to share harmful or inappropriate information or images, with police involvement if the law is broken.

Why did Levenmouth Academy resist a full ban?

It appreciates that mobile devices are part of modern life, and that often parents want their children to carry one for their safety and so they know where they are.

A few pupils, such as those with diabetes or young carers, need a mobile phone for medical reasons or due to circumstances at home.

Head teacher Ruth McFarlane says: “Levenmouth Academy families co-designed a mobile device policy alongside young people between March and June 2024.

“This was a really good piece of work developed to maximise learning in classrooms.

“Young people are now better supported to focus on their learning experience.”

Scottish Government guidance

The Scottish Government’s new guidance on mobile phones in schools states head teachers can introduce full bans if they feel it necessary.

However it leaves policy on mobile phones up to individual schools.

Ms Gilruth, a former teacher, said: “I am clear in publishing this guidance that, as cabinet secretary, I will support any head teacher who decides to institute a ban on mobile phones in their school.

“The Scottish Government does not intend to dictate approaches to our head teachers – they know better than anyone the specific approach which will work best in their school.”

