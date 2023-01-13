How Dundee United’s Chris Mochrie has ‘become a better player’ during Dunfermline loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

How Dundee United’s Chris Mochrie has ‘become a better player’ during Dunfermline loan

By Craig Cairns
January 13 2023, 5.00pm
Chris Mochrie celebrates his goal versus Edinburgh. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Chris Mochrie celebrates his goal versus Edinburgh. Photograph: Craig Brown.

Until their most recent match, Chris Mochrie had been part of every Dunfermline starting XI in League One stretching back to August.

The attacking midfielder – who joined on loan at East End Park in the summer – has been a key part of the Pars’ success so far this season.

Even in their sole league defeat of the season, Mochrie was a cut above and was unfortunate to be on the losing side.

Mochrie skill versus Montrose:

The Dundee United loanee was dropped to the bench for the recent win over Edinburgh but it surely won’t be long until he is named in the starting lineup once more.

That could be on Saturday when Peterhead come to East End Park, a side Mochrie got one of his two Pars goals against.

This week it was confirmed he will see out the season at Dunfermline.

Loving it

“I’ve been loving it here,” said the 19-year-old. “The team’s doing well, top the league. It’s been a good experience.

“I feel like I’ve become a better player. I was really happy to stay on.

The gaffer has put a lot of trust in me, played me in pretty much every game since I’ve been here.

McPake has given the player plenty of game time. Image: SNS.

“So thanks to him and hopefully I can finish off the season well.

“[I’ve had] loads of minutes and playing in front of a lot of fans in games that really mean something.

“So there’s probably a pressure on us to win the majority of the games that we play.

“That’s another added pressure, which has been good for me as well.”

Talks with United boss

United manager Liam Fox has been happy with the progress of the youngster and after discussions with the player decided it would be best for him to stay where he is.

United manager Liam Fox is pleased with Mochrie’s development. Image: SNS

“It’s obviously the main thing with going on loan, it’s to go get game time,” continued Mochrie.

“So from United’s point of view it’s been a good loan for me.

“I’ve obviously got a lot of a lot more experience. So I think from both sides it’s been pretty successful.”

Another match the Pars are expected to win is up next when Peterhead travel to the city on Saturday.

Rhys Breen is expected to return and Paul Allan is the only absentee.

Dunfermline took all three points at Balmoor but the last time they met at East End Park, Peterhead fought back from two goals down to take a point.

“Maybe thought we had the game kind of done and then they score two late goals and we end up with a draw,” said Mochrie.

“So we definitely won’t be taking them lightly.”

