How Dundee United’s Chris Mochrie has ‘become a better player’ during Dunfermline loan

Until their most recent match, Chris Mochrie had been part of every Dunfermline starting XI in League One stretching back to August.

The attacking midfielder – who joined on loan at East End Park in the summer – has been a key part of the Pars’ success so far this season.

Even in their sole league defeat of the season, Mochrie was a cut above and was unfortunate to be on the losing side.

Mochrie skill versus Montrose:

The Dundee United loanee was dropped to the bench for the recent win over Edinburgh but it surely won’t be long until he is named in the starting lineup once more.

That could be on Saturday when Peterhead come to East End Park, a side Mochrie got one of his two Pars goals against.

This week it was confirmed he will see out the season at Dunfermline.

Loving it

“I’ve been loving it here,” said the 19-year-old. “The team’s doing well, top the league. It’s been a good experience.

“I feel like I’ve become a better player. I was really happy to stay on.

“The gaffer has put a lot of trust in me, played me in pretty much every game since I’ve been here.

“So thanks to him and hopefully I can finish off the season well.

“[I’ve had] loads of minutes and playing in front of a lot of fans in games that really mean something.

“So there’s probably a pressure on us to win the majority of the games that we play.

“That’s another added pressure, which has been good for me as well.”

Talks with United boss

United manager Liam Fox has been happy with the progress of the youngster and after discussions with the player decided it would be best for him to stay where he is.

“It’s obviously the main thing with going on loan, it’s to go get game time,” continued Mochrie.

“So from United’s point of view it’s been a good loan for me.

“I’ve obviously got a lot of a lot more experience. So I think from both sides it’s been pretty successful.”

Another match the Pars are expected to win is up next when Peterhead travel to the city on Saturday.

Rhys Breen is expected to return and Paul Allan is the only absentee.

Dunfermline took all three points at Balmoor but the last time they met at East End Park, Peterhead fought back from two goals down to take a point.

“Maybe thought we had the game kind of done and then they score two late goals and we end up with a draw,” said Mochrie.

“So we definitely won’t be taking them lightly.”