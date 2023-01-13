Drugs and thousands of pounds in cash found in Kirkcaldy raid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drugs and thousands of pounds in cash were found during a raid at a property in Kirkcaldy.

Police recovered the items from a home on Leslie Street on Thursday evening.

Two people, a 41-year-old make and 41-yera-old female, have been arrested and charged.

While cash seized was described as “four figures” police have not released details on the value of the drugs found, calling them “controlled substances”.

Raid on Kirkcaldy property

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers executed a warrant at an address in Leslie Street, Kirkcaldy, around 7.20pm on Thursday.

“A quantity of controlled substances and a four-figure sum of cash were recovered.

“A 41-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were arrested and charged in connection and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”