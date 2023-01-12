Dunfermline team news: Dave Mackay gives updates on Rhys Breen, Kevin O’Hara and Paul Allan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dunfermline team news: Dave Mackay gives updates on Rhys Breen, Kevin O’Hara and Paul Allan

By Craig Cairns
January 12 2023, 5.57pm
From left: Rhys Breen, Paul Allan and Kevin O'Hara. Images: SNS.
From left: Rhys Breen, Paul Allan and Kevin O'Hara. Images: SNS.

Rhys Breen has recovered from a spell on the sidelines and is available for selection again ahead of this weekend’s visit of Peterhead.

The Dunfermline defender miss the recent victory over Edinburgh and was due to sit out again in the SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-final on Tuesday.

Breen trained for the first time on Thursday and should be in the squad for Saturday’s match against League One’s bottom side Peterhead.

“We will see how he is on Friday, if he reacts to that, but we expect him to be fine,” said Pars assistant Dave Mackay.

Mackay hopes to have the defender back this weekend. Image: Craig Brown.

All being well he will also be available for the rearranged cup tie at Dens Park on Tuesday.

Kevin O’Hara meanwhile has “hit the ground running” since his return after four months out with a knee injury.

He has cruelly been denied minutes by two recent call-offs and was an unused substitute in the narrow win at Edinburgh.

Another attacking option

“Kevin is training well and looking sharp,” said Mackay.

“He is the type of boy that just hits the ground running straight away.

“He is fit, always sharp, explosive. Since he came back there has been absolutely no reaction to his knee whatsoever.

“It is great to have him back and he gives us another option in that attacking area.”

It means that the only player missing for Dunfermline is Paul Allan who “isn’t far away”, according to Mackay.

Paul Allan (right), pictured with Kevin O’Hara. Image: Craig Brown.

He added: “He maybe just needs to see the specialist again just to get the go-ahead to really kick on in terms of joining in training and doing the final stages of his rehab.

“He is still working away in the gym and making sure that the foot is right.

“It is one where there is no point in coming back early unless it has completely healed.

“He has to make sure that he has the go-ahead from the specialist to kick on with his final stages.”

Third manager in three meetings

Come Saturday Peterhead will have been led by three different managers in their three meetings with the Pars this season.

New boss David Robertson filled the vacancy left by long-term manager Jim McInally.

McInally’s assistant Davie Nicholls took charge of Dunfermline’s 2-0 win at Balmoor in November.

The Blue Toon scored two late goals to record a draw in their last visit to East End Park.

Mackay expects another tough afternoon.

“Although they lost their last game late on to Airdrie by three goals they have been looking a lot more solid,” he said.

“For 85 minutes of that game they kept a clean sheet and the week before against Montrose they picked up a point.

“So we expect them to be tough opposition.”

