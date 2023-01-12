Dunfermline team news: Dave Mackay gives updates on Rhys Breen, Kevin O’Hara and Paul Allan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rhys Breen has recovered from a spell on the sidelines and is available for selection again ahead of this weekend’s visit of Peterhead.

The Dunfermline defender miss the recent victory over Edinburgh and was due to sit out again in the SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-final on Tuesday.

Breen trained for the first time on Thursday and should be in the squad for Saturday’s match against League One’s bottom side Peterhead.

“We will see how he is on Friday, if he reacts to that, but we expect him to be fine,” said Pars assistant Dave Mackay.

All being well he will also be available for the rearranged cup tie at Dens Park on Tuesday.

Kevin O’Hara meanwhile has “hit the ground running” since his return after four months out with a knee injury.

He has cruelly been denied minutes by two recent call-offs and was an unused substitute in the narrow win at Edinburgh.

Another attacking option

“Kevin is training well and looking sharp,” said Mackay.

“He is the type of boy that just hits the ground running straight away.

“He is fit, always sharp, explosive. Since he came back there has been absolutely no reaction to his knee whatsoever.

“It is great to have him back and he gives us another option in that attacking area.”

It means that the only player missing for Dunfermline is Paul Allan who “isn’t far away”, according to Mackay.

He added: “He maybe just needs to see the specialist again just to get the go-ahead to really kick on in terms of joining in training and doing the final stages of his rehab.

“He is still working away in the gym and making sure that the foot is right.

“It is one where there is no point in coming back early unless it has completely healed.

“He has to make sure that he has the go-ahead from the specialist to kick on with his final stages.”

Third manager in three meetings

Come Saturday Peterhead will have been led by three different managers in their three meetings with the Pars this season.

New boss David Robertson filled the vacancy left by long-term manager Jim McInally.

McInally’s assistant Davie Nicholls took charge of Dunfermline’s 2-0 win at Balmoor in November.

The Blue Toon scored two late goals to record a draw in their last visit to East End Park.

Mackay expects another tough afternoon.

“Although they lost their last game late on to Airdrie by three goals they have been looking a lot more solid,” he said.

“For 85 minutes of that game they kept a clean sheet and the week before against Montrose they picked up a point.

“So we expect them to be tough opposition.”