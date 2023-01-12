LYNNE HOGGAN: Scotland’s new Apprentice star was worth the 4.15am start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Scotland’s new Apprentice star was worth the 4.15am start

By Lynne Hoggan
January 12 2023, 5.58pm
Reece Donnelly and Lynne Hoggan.
Apprentice contestant Reece Donnelly joined Lynne in the Pure Radio studio.

I’ve been on the breakfast show all week as Robin Galloway is on holiday.

The early mornings can be a struggle with an alarm call at 4.15am.

As someone who loves her sleep it can be quite the task.

But once I’m up, fuelled with coffee and in the office, it is worth the early rise.

Specially when the guests are as interesting as the ones we’ve had on this week.

The writer Lynne Hoggan next to a quote: "We're all rooting for him to do well now. Well we're Scottish aren't we? We back our people."

Take Reece Donnelly.

Scotland’s newest TV star is a candidate on this year’s series of The Apprentice on BBC1.

He’s from Glasgow and he runs his own theatre school when he’s not trying to convince Sir Alan Sugar to spare him.

Reece popped into the studio to see us and shared some gossip about all the stuff that happens behind the scenes on the show.

It does sound like a lot of fun, but the days are very long.

Apprentice candidate Reece Donnelly in the Pure Radio studio
Apprentice candidate Reece Donnelly has fans in Scotland cheering him on.

Often they weren’t getting back to the house after the challenges until 1am. Which doesn’t leave a lot of time for sleeping before they get the wake up call for the next one between 3.30-4am.

I felt bad for feeling tired that day.

He told us they don’t have access to calculators or Google while they’re competing.

And the audition process to even get on the show in the first place is very lengthy and very difficult.

Reece managed to get through it, despite the fact he’d never really watched the show before.

We’re all rooting for him to do well now.

Well we’re Scottish aren’t we? We back our people.

From star of The Apprentice to the very top of Scotland

Also this week we chatted to David Dooher who is climbing Ben Nevis in June to raise money for the foundation set up by Doddie Weir upon his diagnosis with MND.

David is not only taking on Ben Nevis, he’s doing it carrying 100kg weight on a safety squat bar and weight plates.

David Dooher in a Doddie Weir shirt with weights on his shoulder.
David Dooher is raising funds for Doddie Weir’s MND research charity.

I’ve climbed Ben Nevis twice and it’s physically and mentally challenging enough as it is.

The only weight I carried was my backpack filled with snacks.

David told us he’s already in training. Some of it sounds quite brutal but I guess it has to be to prepare him for what’s ahead.

Lynne Hoggan at the summit of Ben Nevis.
Lynne conquers Ben Nevis.

And as he says, carrying the weights is to signify the pain and the burden which people with MND and their families must endure every day.

You can donate to his fundraiser online at Just Giving. Just search for ‘David-Dooher‘.

I did offer to help him with the challenge, by carrying his packed lunch.

But I’d probably have it eaten before I got a quarter of the way up.

