LYNNE HOGGAN: Scotland’s new Apprentice star was worth the 4.15am start

I’ve been on the breakfast show all week as Robin Galloway is on holiday.

The early mornings can be a struggle with an alarm call at 4.15am.

As someone who loves her sleep it can be quite the task.

But once I’m up, fuelled with coffee and in the office, it is worth the early rise.

Specially when the guests are as interesting as the ones we’ve had on this week.

Take Reece Donnelly.

Scotland’s newest TV star is a candidate on this year’s series of The Apprentice on BBC1.

He’s from Glasgow and he runs his own theatre school when he’s not trying to convince Sir Alan Sugar to spare him.

Reece popped into the studio to see us and shared some gossip about all the stuff that happens behind the scenes on the show.

It does sound like a lot of fun, but the days are very long.

Often they weren’t getting back to the house after the challenges until 1am. Which doesn’t leave a lot of time for sleeping before they get the wake up call for the next one between 3.30-4am.

I felt bad for feeling tired that day.

He told us they don’t have access to calculators or Google while they’re competing.

And the audition process to even get on the show in the first place is very lengthy and very difficult.

Reece managed to get through it, despite the fact he’d never really watched the show before.

“I’m the James Bond of the business world…” Meet this series’ candidates – they’re better than ever. Brand new #TheApprentice on #iPlayer from 5 Jan at 9pm pic.twitter.com/nhwXZpIpb0 — The Apprentice (@bbcapprentice) January 3, 2023

We’re all rooting for him to do well now.

Well we’re Scottish aren’t we? We back our people.

From star of The Apprentice to the very top of Scotland

Also this week we chatted to David Dooher who is climbing Ben Nevis in June to raise money for the foundation set up by Doddie Weir upon his diagnosis with MND.

David is not only taking on Ben Nevis, he’s doing it carrying 100kg weight on a safety squat bar and weight plates.

I’ve climbed Ben Nevis twice and it’s physically and mentally challenging enough as it is.

The only weight I carried was my backpack filled with snacks.

David told us he’s already in training. Some of it sounds quite brutal but I guess it has to be to prepare him for what’s ahead.

And as he says, carrying the weights is to signify the pain and the burden which people with MND and their families must endure every day.

You can donate to his fundraiser online at Just Giving. Just search for ‘David-Dooher‘.

I did offer to help him with the challenge, by carrying his packed lunch.

But I’d probably have it eaten before I got a quarter of the way up.