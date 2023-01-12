Graffiti in Perth city centre causes hundreds of pounds of damage

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Graffiti daubed in several locations around Perth has caused hundreds of pounds worth of damage.

The spraypaint has been appearing across the city centre since since December 30 and police believe all the graffiti is down to the same culprit.

It first appeared overnight on December 30 to 31 in Ropemakers Close.

The same ‘kozmo’ slogan has since been daubed at the Matalan store on Victoria Street and the North Port Restaurant in the first days of 2023.

The most recent vandalism was at Thimblerow on Sunday.

It has been estimated cleaning and repairs will cost hundreds of pounds.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “If you have any information that could assist our inquiries, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.”

The crime reference number is CR/2942/23.