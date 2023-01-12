SNP response to Drug Deaths Taskforce fails to address ‘grotesquely out of control’ crisis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Government’s response to a landmark drug deaths report has been branded “deeply underwhelming”.

North East MSP Michael Marra warned that without “real transformation” in the pace of reform, tens of thousands of lives will be lost over decades.

Mr Marra insisted that despite a slight improvement in the number of overdose deaths over the past two years, the crisis remains “grotesquely out of control”.

Ministers have announced more than 80 actions supported by £68 million in response to the final report from the Drug Deaths Taskforce.

The group was established by the Scottish Government to find a way to reduce the number of drug-related deaths.

What has the government announced?

The taskforce’s final report in July called for a complete overhaul of addiction services and criticised the government for “unrealistic” targets.

Measures announced by ministers on Thursday will be taken across a range of areas including employment, justice, transport, education, health and social care.

These include:

£30 million to support specific drug treatment services by local NHS boards.

£18 million to develop crisis care services.

£5.5 million for new programmes for children and families.

£4.3 million for an action plan to reduce stigma around drug use.

Drugs Policy Minister Angela Constance said the plan outlines a “whole government commitment” to address the crisis and ensure those with problem substance use can access the services they need.

She added that the government’s response “outlines a new, even more ambitious phase of our mission to save and improve lives”.

MSP hits out at ‘missed opportunity’

But Mr Marra said he was “deeply underwhelmed” by the plan and described it as a missed opportunity to signal a step change.

The Labour MSP said: “It is three and half years since Dundee led the way in calling for the recognition of a public health emergency given the scale of our own drug death tragedy.

“This report amounts to little more than an update on actions in play and without a real transformation in the pace of service reform thousands of lives will be lost for decades.

“We have had ten national reports on drug deaths this year but next to no change in the number of people dying.

“Only action now will save lives in Dundee but the seeming inability to lead change lies firmly at the door of the government and the agencies they run locally and nationally.”

‘Radical change is needed quickly’

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesman Alex Cole-Hamilton used the debate to renew calls for drug testing facilities.

These would be based at major events such as music or arts festivals.

He also called on ministers to deliver safe consumption facilities across Scotland.

But his amendment was rejected by MSPs, with the SNP and Scottish Conservatives voting against.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “Despite the many debates, reports and pledges, progress at the hands of the SNP has been glacial.

“Radical change is needed and it is needed quickly.”