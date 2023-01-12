SNP response to Drug Deaths Taskforce fails to address ‘grotesquely out of control’ crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
SNP response to Drug Deaths Taskforce fails to address ‘grotesquely out of control’ crisis

The Scottish Government's response to a landmark drug deaths report has been branded "deeply underwhelming".
Derek Healey By Derek Healey
January 12 2023, 6.07pm Updated: January 13 2023, 9.56am
Photo of Derek Healey

North East MSP Michael Marra warned that without “real transformation” in the pace of reform, tens of thousands of lives will be lost over decades.

Mr Marra insisted that despite a slight improvement in the number of overdose deaths over the past two years, the crisis remains “grotesquely out of control”.

Ministers have announced more than 80 actions supported by £68 million in response to the final report from the Drug Deaths Taskforce.

The group was established by the Scottish Government to find a way to reduce the number of drug-related deaths.

What has the government announced?

The taskforce’s final report in July called for a complete overhaul of addiction services and criticised the government for “unrealistic” targets.

Measures announced by ministers on Thursday will be taken across a range of areas including employment, justice, transport, education, health and social care.

These include:

  • £30 million to support specific drug treatment services by local NHS boards.
  • £18 million to develop crisis care services.
  • £5.5 million for new programmes for children and families.
  • £4.3 million for an action plan to reduce stigma around drug use.

Drugs Policy Minister Angela Constance said the plan outlines a “whole government commitment” to address the crisis and ensure those with problem substance use can access the services they need.

Angela Constance. Image: Supplied.

She added that the government’s response “outlines a new, even more ambitious phase of our mission to save and improve lives”.

MSP hits out at ‘missed opportunity’

But Mr Marra said he was “deeply underwhelmed” by the plan and described it as a missed opportunity to signal a step change.

The Labour MSP said: “It is three and half years since Dundee led the way in calling for the recognition of a public health emergency given the scale of our own drug death tragedy.

“This report amounts to little more than an update on actions in play and without a real transformation in the pace of service reform thousands of lives will be lost for decades.

Michael Marra MSP. Image: Supplied.

“We have had ten national reports on drug deaths this year but next to no change in the number of people dying.

“Only action now will save lives in Dundee but the seeming inability to lead change lies firmly at the door of the government and the agencies they run locally and nationally.”

‘Radical change is needed quickly’

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesman Alex Cole-Hamilton used the debate to renew calls for drug testing facilities.

These would be based at major events such as music or arts festivals.

Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP, leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats. Image: PA

He also called on ministers to deliver safe consumption facilities across Scotland.

But his amendment was rejected by MSPs, with the SNP and Scottish Conservatives voting against.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “Despite the many debates, reports and pledges, progress at the hands of the SNP has been glacial.

“Radical change is needed and it is needed quickly.”

Editor's Picks