Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Dundee backed for possible drug consumption room pilot scheme

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has backed Dundee as the potential test site for drug consumption rooms in Scotland after being moved by charity workers and people in recovery to shift his position.
By Derek Healey
November 22 2021, 4.01pm Updated: November 22 2021, 6.56pm
Photo of Derek Healey
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon along with Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross during a visit to the Bluevale Community Club in Glasgow.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has backed Dundee as the potential test site for drug consumption rooms in Scotland after being moved by charity workers and people in recovery to shift his position.

Mr Ross joined First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on a highly unusual joint visit to drug recovery group the Bluevale Community Club in Glasgow on Monday.

The trip, which was described as a “breakthrough” by Mr Ross and the first of its kind since devolution, saw the first minister and leader of the opposition come together to tackle drug deaths after a series of fiery exchanges.

Before the visit, the Scottish Tory leader dropped his party’s outright opposition to drug consumption rooms and said he would not stand in the way of the Scottish Government launching a pilot scheme.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross along with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon as they speak to the media during a visit to the Bluevale Community Hall in Glasgow.

The facilities allow drugs to be used under the supervision of trained staff.

They have been operating in some other European countries for the past three decades.

Staff aim to reduce overdoses, stop the spread of diseases and connect users with addiction services.

The Scottish Government wants to run its own scheme but the UK Government has resisted calls for an exemption to current drug laws, controlled at Westminster.

‘Bridge’ between parliaments?

Mr Ross, who as Scottish Conservative leader could act as a bridge between Holyrood and the UK Government on drug legislation, is set to hold further talks with UK policing minister Kit Malthouse.

The worst was going to a young farmer’s dance and probably drinking too much but I’ve never taken drugs in my life.”

– Douglas Ross answers questions about his past

A total of 1,339 deaths in Scotland last year were attributed to drugs, up from 1,264, and Dundee has consistently held one of the worst records in the country.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon along with Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross during a visit to the Bluevale Community Hall in Glasgow.

Speaking following the visit on Monday, Mr Ross said he would “absolutely” get behind the City of Discovery being chosen as a pilot site.

He said: “I think if you look at Dundee and Glasgow in particular, these are areas that have been highlighted before.

“Dundee, in particular, has been struggling with this issue for far too long and it may be that Dundee is an area that the Scottish Government would look to run this pilot.

“As I say, I would not oppose that.”

The Scottish Conservative leader said his journey on the issue had been “very much” shaped by speaking to charity leaders and people with lived experience of recovery.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon falls to the ground after jumping from a boxing ring along with Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross during a visit to a drugs support group at the Bluevale Community Club in Glasgow.

‘I’ve never taken drugs’

Asked if he had taken drugs in the past, Mr Ross said: “I think I’m right in saying that the answer is no and I don’t think I have ever actually been asked that before.

“I clearly don’t look like someone who you even need to ask that question. I led quite a sheltered life I would say, on the farm.

“The worst was going to a young farmer’s dance and probably drinking too much but I’ve never taken drugs in my life.”

My wife is a police officer. The policing side still gives me really serious concerns.

– Douglas Ross

He paid particular tribute to Annemarie Ward, of Faces & Voices of Recovery UK, who has worked closely with his party on its Right to Recovery Bill.

“She has convinced me of the need to at least get more evidence on drug consumption rooms and how they would work in Scotland,” Mr Ross said.

“I’ve been very honest about this in the past. My wife is a police officer. The policing side still gives me really serious concerns.

“But how do I articulate those concerns if I’m not even willing to have a pilot in place to see how it would work in practice in Scotland?”

Putting politics aside

Mr Ross and Ms Sturgeon agreed to “put politics aside” for their visit to Bluevale Community Club.

The SNP leader said she is “absolutely open minded” about backing the Tory bid to enshrine a right to recovery in law.

Ms Sturgeon said her government had committed “significant additional investment” to tackling drug deaths but added that she would “readily acknowledge there is much more that we need to do to turn around what is an unacceptable toll that drugs are taking on communities”.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross alongside First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during a visit to the Bluevale Community Club in Glasgow.

She said: “That is about faster access to treatment, it’s about extending rehabilitation, both residential and non-residential, it’s about supporting facilities focused on recovery and making sure we are seeing all these services in an integrated and joined-up way.

“Because behind all the discussion and terminology we are talking about human brings, real people and real families that are being torn apart by drugs.”

Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier