Nicola Sturgeon and Douglas Ross to discuss drug death crisis in joint visit

An error occurred. Please try again.

The first minister and the Scottish Conservative leader will today take part in a joint visit to discuss the drug death crisis.

Nicola Sturgeon and Douglas Ross will see the work being done by the Bluevale Community Club, a drugs recovery group in Glasgow on Monday.

The visit was arranged after exchanges at First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood last month, amid a national drug death crisis.

Latest figures showed there were 1,339 drug-related deaths in Scotland, a record high for the seventh year in a row.

The Scottish Government has pledged to spend an extra £250 million over the next five years in a bid to reduce the number of deaths and has pressed the UK Government to allow “safe” drug consumption rooms.

The Tories have called for the “right to recovery” to be enshrined in law, giving drug users a legal entitlement to receive addiction treatment.

Bluevale has been awarded almost £100,000 to enable them to continue with their recovery and wellbeing services.

Its founder, Kenny Trainer, has asked for politicians to put their “political differences” aside and work together to start saving lives.

National drugs strategy

Speaking ahead of the visit, the first minister said the rights of individuals to access effective treatment and support “underpins” the Scottish Government’s national drugs strategy.

She added: “But we know there is more to do to make these rights a reality which is why we launched the National Mission backed by an additional £250m over the next five years to improve and increase access to services for people affected by drug addiction – including an investment of £100m on residential rehabilitation.

“We are determined that every penny of that will make a difference to all those affected by this public health emergency.”

Mr Ross described Scotland’s drug death crisis as a “national shame” and said the issue “demands political leadership”.

He added: “Communities scarred by drugs need action, not more empty words. This visit must result in solutions, not more of the same.

“Frontline experts and families who have lost loved ones back our Right to Recovery Bill.

“We need the government to come onboard.”

‘Put political differences aside’

Mr Trainer said: “We now ask that all parties, and both governments, put their political differences aside and agree on how we can tackle Scotland’s problems not just at a national level, but locally – ensuring that any investment reaches the heart of our communities where it will make the biggest impact.

“We have seen too many friends and family members die while seeking access to the help they needed and that’s why we back any rights-based approach when it comes to drug treatment – one based on holding decision makers to account where necessary.”