Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Nicola Sturgeon and Douglas Ross to discuss drug death crisis in joint visit

The first minister and the Scottish Conservative leader will today take part in a joint visit to discuss the drug death crisis.
By Adele Merson
November 22 2021, 12.01am
Photo of Adele Merson
Nicola Sturgeon and Douglas Ross will meet in Glasgow on Monday to discuss the drug deaths crisis.

The first minister and the Scottish Conservative leader will today take part in a joint visit to discuss the drug death crisis.

Nicola Sturgeon and Douglas Ross will see the work being done by the Bluevale Community Club, a drugs recovery group in Glasgow on Monday.

The visit was arranged after exchanges at First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood last month, amid a national drug death crisis.

Latest figures showed there were 1,339 drug-related deaths in Scotland, a record high for the seventh year in a row.

drugs
Drug consumption rooms are being supported.,

The Scottish Government has pledged to spend an extra £250 million over the next five years in a bid to reduce the number of deaths and has pressed the UK Government to allow “safe” drug consumption rooms.

The Tories have called for the “right to recovery” to be enshrined in law, giving drug users a legal entitlement to receive addiction treatment.

Bluevale has been awarded almost £100,000 to enable them to continue with their recovery and wellbeing services.

Its founder, Kenny Trainer, has asked for politicians to put their “political differences” aside and work together to start saving lives.

National drugs strategy

Speaking ahead of the visit, the first minister said the rights of individuals to access effective treatment and support “underpins” the Scottish Government’s national drugs strategy.

She added: “But we know there is more to do to make these rights a reality which is why we launched the National Mission backed by an additional £250m over the next five years to improve and increase access to services for people affected by drug addiction – including an investment of £100m on residential rehabilitation.

“We are determined that every penny of that will make a difference to all those affected by this public health emergency.”

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross wants the Scottish Government to enshrine the ‘right to recovery’ in law.

Mr Ross described Scotland’s drug death crisis as a “national shame” and said the issue “demands political leadership”.

He added: “Communities scarred by drugs need action, not more empty words. This visit must result in solutions, not more of the same.

“Frontline experts and families who have lost loved ones back our Right to Recovery Bill.

“We need the government to come onboard.”

‘Put political differences aside’

Mr Trainer said: “We now ask that all parties, and both governments, put their political differences aside and agree on how we can tackle Scotland’s problems not just at a national level, but locally – ensuring that any investment reaches the heart of our communities where it will make the biggest impact.

“We have seen too many friends and family members die while seeking access to the help they needed and that’s why we back any rights-based approach when it comes to drug treatment – one based on holding decision makers to account where necessary.”

Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier