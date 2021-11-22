cHeRries Awards 2022: Do you know a ‘fantastic’ HR advisor that deserves recognition?

An error occurred. Please try again.

Organisers of the cHeRries Awards are on the hunt for the cream of the crop among human resources (HR) professionals in the north-east.

HR specialists will be hoping to land the honour of being declared “fantastic” at one of the region’s most prestigious business events.

He or she will be presented with one of the top accolades – fantastic HR advisor – at the ceremony on March 24 at P&J Live, Aberdeen.

Judges looking for high standard

Last year Catriona Milne, of energy services firm Wood, came out top in the category, setting the bar high for this year’s cHeRries judges.

They are seeking evidence of an HR advisor who during the past 12 months has gained respect from their client base by ensuring high visibility and face-to-face contact, while proactively delivering a high standard of HR service and solutions.

Alongside this, the winner will also have been able to show their continuing professional development and be able to demonstrate that they have undertaken duties or initiatives beyond expectations.

Ms Milne said: “It was great to have been recognised for some of my hard work through the last couple of challenging years”

Enter now for cHeRries Awards

The cHeRries Awards, in association with Mattioli Woods, recognise excellence in the fields of human resources, training and recruitment.

Entries for the awards are open and close at midnight on Sunday 5th December.

It is free to enter and you can enter now at www.cherriesawards.com.

Following the success of the virtual conference in February 2021,The cHeRries will be bringing you a live conference, in association with Mattioli Woods, on the same day at P&J Live.

More details to be announced. You can book your place now at www.cherriesconference.co.uk

