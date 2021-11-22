St Johnstone will bounce back from Celtic semi-final disappointment, says Callum Booth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone will bounce back from Celtic semi-final disappointment, says Callum Booth

By Eric Nicolson
November 22 2021, 6.00am Updated: November 22 2021, 7.22am
Callum Booth applauds the St Johnstone fans at full-time.
St Johnstone wouldn’t have made it to Hampden five times in a calendar year, losing only once, without possessing some proper dressing room resilience.

So bouncing back from the disappointment of Saturday’s narrow League Cup semi-final loss to Celtic won’t be a problem.

Proud in the performance Saints produced to give the Hoops a run for their money, Callum Booth is determined there will be more good times on the horizon.

“The gaffer said to us we have defended our cup as well as we can,” said the Perth defender.

“To get here for five games in the space of a year is a great achievement in itself.

“We did well in spells but we couldn’t quite get the goal we needed.

“The game plan had been working and we were right in the game until late on.

“We need to remember the quality that Celtic have.

“The gaffer set us up brilliantly as he always does for the big games.

“We were frustrating them up until a certain point and they weren’t creating many chances.

“You know they have quality throughout their side and it was unfortunate that one little slip has led them to scoring the goal.”

Booth added: “It bodes well for us that we did well with some many players out.

“We have a good squad and we have more numbers than last year.

“The gaffer did well over the summer and in the big games we always have a game plan.

“We were playing against top class international players but we held our own and we ran them close.

“On another day we could have nicked it but it wasn’t to be.

“We have a lot to be pleased about.

“We just have to keep going in the same direction and keep believing in what the gaffer is setting us up to do.”

All good things come to an end

It’s a chapter closing but not a book, Booth insisted.

“It was always going to come to an end at some point unfortunately,” said the former Hibs and Dundee United man.

“But it was an incredible run in the last two seasons. We have had one defeat now in 16 cup games which is unbelievable for a club like ours.

“We have so much to be proud of.

“We got brilliant backing from the fans but unfortunately we couldn’t send them away happy.

“I think they will be proud of the performance and hopefully we will see them back here soon.

“We’ve now got a lot of games coming thick and fast. Its Hibs next week and it will be easy to get up for that.”

