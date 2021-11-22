St Johnstone will bounce back from Celtic semi-final disappointment, says Callum Booth

An error occurred. Please try again.

St Johnstone wouldn’t have made it to Hampden five times in a calendar year, losing only once, without possessing some proper dressing room resilience.

So bouncing back from the disappointment of Saturday’s narrow League Cup semi-final loss to Celtic won’t be a problem.

Proud in the performance Saints produced to give the Hoops a run for their money, Callum Booth is determined there will be more good times on the horizon.

“The gaffer said to us we have defended our cup as well as we can,” said the Perth defender.

“To get here for five games in the space of a year is a great achievement in itself.

“We did well in spells but we couldn’t quite get the goal we needed.

“The game plan had been working and we were right in the game until late on.

“We need to remember the quality that Celtic have.

James Forrest comes off the bench and comes up with a MASSIVE goal! 😱 Celtic lead in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final 🍀 pic.twitter.com/LCRul54jMB — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) November 20, 2021

“The gaffer set us up brilliantly as he always does for the big games.

“We were frustrating them up until a certain point and they weren’t creating many chances.

“You know they have quality throughout their side and it was unfortunate that one little slip has led them to scoring the goal.”

A very tough one to take yesterday, hurting like mad today but that’s the highs and lows of football & life.

I couldn’t be any prouder of this team, club and all the fans who turned out in their numbers.

What an amazing feeling seeing you all back at a packed out Hampden. pic.twitter.com/2VllIEJgGW — Liam Gordon (@_LiamGordon) November 21, 2021

Booth added: “It bodes well for us that we did well with some many players out.

“We have a good squad and we have more numbers than last year.

“The gaffer did well over the summer and in the big games we always have a game plan.

“We were playing against top class international players but we held our own and we ran them close.

“On another day we could have nicked it but it wasn’t to be.

“We have a lot to be pleased about.

“We just have to keep going in the same direction and keep believing in what the gaffer is setting us up to do.”

All good things come to an end

It’s a chapter closing but not a book, Booth insisted.

“It was always going to come to an end at some point unfortunately,” said the former Hibs and Dundee United man.

“But it was an incredible run in the last two seasons. We have had one defeat now in 16 cup games which is unbelievable for a club like ours.

“We have so much to be proud of.

“We got brilliant backing from the fans but unfortunately we couldn’t send them away happy.

“I think they will be proud of the performance and hopefully we will see them back here soon.

“We’ve now got a lot of games coming thick and fast. Its Hibs next week and it will be easy to get up for that.”