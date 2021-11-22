Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: The Series Three Tour set for Dundee’s Caird Hall

By Katy Scott
November 22 2021, 6.00am Updated: November 22 2021, 8.11am
rupaul's drag race tour caird hall show dundee
Dundee fans will be the first in Scotland to attend the third series tour.

All 12 queens from the third series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK are set to perform at Dundee’s Caird Hall in September 2022.

The latest competitors in the UK edition of the smash hit drag show are set for an “outrageous night” in Dundee next year.

Dundee’s Caird Hall show will be the very first Scottish performance of the drag tour.

The series three queens will perform at the Caird Hall on Thursday September 8, with tickets going on sale later this week.

First Scottish show

Finalists Kitty Scott-Claus, Krystal Versace, Vanity Milan and Ella Vaday will all be performing at the historic Dundee venue.

Scottish fans can also catch their favourite queens at the Edinburgh Playhouse on Friday September 9 and Glasgow’s SEC Armadillo on Saturday September 10.

The queens will tour 28 venues across the UK following the success of the UK edition of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

rupaul's drag race caird hall McManus Gallery Ellie Diamond
Ellie Diamond’s iconic outfit was inspired by her home city, Dundee.

Glasgow queen Lawrence Chaney won the second series of the show, with Dundee queen Ellie Diamond coming fourth.

Ellie Diamond paid homage to her home city in season two’s opening episode, crediting Beano comics for her cartoon-inspired outfit.

The McManus Galleries later acquired the famous costume for their display in the summer.

‘Outrageous nights’

The Official Series 2 Tour will take place throughout February next year, with the third series tour following in Autumn.

Ben Hatton, Director of Theatre Touring for Cuffe and Taylor, said: “We are delighted to already be announcing RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: The Series Three Tour before we have even taken Series Two on the road.

“Such was the demand for sales for the first tour when we announced it earlier this year that we have decided to get everything in place for the Series Three tour now.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is an exciting show and we can’t wait to witness what will undoubtedly be many incredible and outrageous nights of live entertainment in venues across the UK.”

Tickets for the Caird Hall drag show can be bought here from 10am on Friday November 26.