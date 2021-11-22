RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: The Series Three Tour set for Dundee’s Caird Hall

An error occurred. Please try again.

All 12 queens from the third series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK are set to perform at Dundee’s Caird Hall in September 2022.

The latest competitors in the UK edition of the smash hit drag show are set for an “outrageous night” in Dundee next year.

Dundee’s Caird Hall show will be the very first Scottish performance of the drag tour.

The series three queens will perform at the Caird Hall on Thursday September 8, with tickets going on sale later this week.

First Scottish show

Finalists Kitty Scott-Claus, Krystal Versace, Vanity Milan and Ella Vaday will all be performing at the historic Dundee venue.

Scottish fans can also catch their favourite queens at the Edinburgh Playhouse on Friday September 9 and Glasgow’s SEC Armadillo on Saturday September 10.

The queens will tour 28 venues across the UK following the success of the UK edition of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Glasgow queen Lawrence Chaney won the second series of the show, with Dundee queen Ellie Diamond coming fourth.

Ellie Diamond paid homage to her home city in season two’s opening episode, crediting Beano comics for her cartoon-inspired outfit.

The McManus Galleries later acquired the famous costume for their display in the summer.

‘Outrageous nights’

The Official Series 2 Tour will take place throughout February next year, with the third series tour following in Autumn.

Ben Hatton, Director of Theatre Touring for Cuffe and Taylor, said: “We are delighted to already be announcing RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: The Series Three Tour before we have even taken Series Two on the road.

“Such was the demand for sales for the first tour when we announced it earlier this year that we have decided to get everything in place for the Series Three tour now.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is an exciting show and we can’t wait to witness what will undoubtedly be many incredible and outrageous nights of live entertainment in venues across the UK.”

Tickets for the Caird Hall drag show can be bought here from 10am on Friday November 26.