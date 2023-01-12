Dave Mackay explains why no new signings are imminent and why Dunfermline departures are unlikely

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline won’t rush into any signings during the current transfer window “just for the sake of it”.

It is a policy that has served them well so far, with most of the summer recruits playing their part in a successful season so far.

The Pars lead the league and have a cup quarter-final to look forward to – with a Fife derby on the cards in the semi-final if they can dispose of Dundee.

Kelty Hearts forward Alfredo Agyeman has recently been linked with several clubs, including Dunfermline.

But speaking ahead of the weekend’s home match versus Peterhead, Pars assistant Dave Mackay said no new recruits were in the pipeline as it stands.

“Nothing imminent, to be honest,” he said.

“We are still speaking to agents or agents contacting you with players.

“As we always say we have to make sure that they are the right ones that are coming in.

“We are not going to jump at it just for the sake of it.

“The squad is in a good position at the minute in terms of numbers and fitness-wise.

“It is not as if we need to do something just to get a player in and on the books.

“If the right ones became available then we would be open to that.”

No outgoings

Similarly, there are no immediate plans to let anyone leave East End Park, even on loan.

Mackay and manager James McPake are planning to still have all the players on the books at the club come the end of the month.

“We hope to keep hold of everybody,” said Mackay.

“Everybody who is here at the minute has played a part this season, there is no intention to send anybody out at all.

“We are not in any need to do that either.

“If anything hopefully we might add one, possibly two, but it just depends if the right players become available.”

Mackay expects to have Rhys Breen back for Saturday’s match versus Peterhead while Paul Allan “isn’t far away”.