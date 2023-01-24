Mathew Cudjoe at the double as Dundee United hammer Dundee in Reserve Cup derby

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United claimed a comprehensive 5-0 win over Dundee as the SPFL Reserve Cup served up the closest thing to a derby showdown this season.

With a division separating the senior sides, the respective ‘B’ teams crossed swords at Gussie Park.

Given the Dee’s first-team is in SPFL Trust Trophy action against Dunfermline on Tuesday evening, a youthful XI lined up against the Tangerines.

United, meanwhile, fielded the likes of Archie Meekison, Mathew Cudjoe and Sadat Anaku.

Jack Newman, just installed as understudy to Mark Birighitti, took his place between the sticks.

And Meekison gave the Tangerines a half-time lead with a super solo strike, jinking past three players on the edge of the box before firing low past Tom Welsh.

Cudjoe, who shone as a substitute against University of Stirling at the weekend, notched a double after the break.

Sadat Anaku and Miller Thomson also rippled the net as Brian Grant’s men emerged comfortable winners.

The victory marks a return to winning ways for United in the Reserve Cup following a 2-0 defeat at Hibs and successive draws against Dunfermline an Livingston in their previous three outings.

It was a third reverse in a row for Dundee, who sit at the foot of Group 1.