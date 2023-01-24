Councillors call for report on violence in Fife schools

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Councillors have called for a report on incidents of violence across Fife’s schools following a shocking classroom assault at Waid Academy.

East Neuk and Landward councillor Sean Dillon asked for the report from education service officers to be brought before Fife Council’s education scrutiny committee as soon as possible.

Backing his call, Inverkeithing and Dalgety Bay Conservative councillor David Dempsey said: “In light of the considerable media coverage and statements all the way up to the First Minister, I feel it is important that we have a look at questions around bullying and assaults on pupils as soon as possible.”

Call to look at violent incidents in Fife schools

Meanwhile, Labour councillor Linda Erskine, who represents Lochgelly, Cardenden and Benarty, said violence and aggression against staff in schools should also be looked at.

The move follows public outrage at a brutal classroom assault on a schoolgirl Waid Academy in Anstruther revealed by The Courier last week.

The incident has also been condemned by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Fears for the safety of pupils at Waid Academy were raised after it emerged another boy was allegedly knocked unconscious in a fight on the same day.

Mr Dillon said that speaking with parents and former teachers he had been told acts of violence are commonplace in schools across Fife.

Key areas of concern

And he has asked for a report to cover several key areas to address parents’ concerns.

These include:

Incidents of recorded violence over the last five years

Current protocols for school staff when dealing with incidents

Procedures for reporting incidents to the education department and the police

Support available to victims, staff and witnesses

Impact of violence on education of other children and young people

Fife Council’s exclusion policy

Mr Dillon said: “It is vital the council works to reassure parents and carers that the widely shared incidents that occurred in my ward will be tackled wherever it happens across Fife.”

Reviewing current policies in Fife schools

Schools, he said, must follow the policies set out by the local authority and the Scottish Government.

“Because of this, schools have their hands tied when it comes to dealing with cases of violence or extreme behaviour.

“It is crucial that both our council and the Scottish Government review current policies in a timely manner.”

He added: “While this report will not be a silver bullet to the engrained, national problem of violence in our education system, it is a step in the right direction, and I look forward to scrutinising it in due course.”

Following agreement by councillors, a report is expected to be prepared by officers from Fife’s education service and presented to the committee at its March meeting.