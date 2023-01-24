Councillors call for report on violence in Fife schools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Councillors call for report on violence in Fife schools

By Debbie Clarke
January 24 2023, 4.12pm
East Neuk and Landward councillor Sean Dillon. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
East Neuk and Landward councillor Sean Dillon. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

Councillors have called for a report on incidents of violence across Fife’s schools following a shocking classroom assault at Waid Academy.

East Neuk and Landward councillor Sean Dillon asked for the report from education service officers to be brought before Fife Council’s education scrutiny committee as soon as possible.

Backing his call, Inverkeithing and Dalgety Bay Conservative councillor David Dempsey said: “In light of the considerable media coverage and statements all the way up to the First Minister, I feel it is important that we have a look at questions around bullying and assaults on pupils as soon as possible.”

Call to look at violent incidents in Fife schools

Conservative councillor Dave Dempsey. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson

Meanwhile, Labour councillor Linda Erskine, who represents Lochgelly, Cardenden and Benarty, said violence and aggression against staff in schools should also be looked at.

The move follows public outrage at a brutal classroom assault on a schoolgirl Waid Academy in Anstruther revealed by The Courier last week.

The incident has also been condemned by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Fears for the safety of pupils at Waid Academy were raised after it emerged another boy was allegedly knocked unconscious in a fight on the same day.

Waid Academy. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Mr Dillon said that speaking with parents and former teachers he had been told acts of violence are commonplace in schools across Fife.

Key areas of concern

And he has asked for a report to cover several key areas to address parents’ concerns.

These include:

  • Incidents of recorded violence over the last five years
  • Current protocols for school staff when dealing with incidents
  • Procedures for reporting incidents to the education department and the police
  • Support available to victims, staff and witnesses
  • Impact of violence on education of other children and young people
  • Fife Council’s exclusion policy

Mr Dillon said: “It is vital the council works to reassure parents and carers that the widely shared incidents that occurred in my ward will be tackled wherever it happens across Fife.”

Reviewing current policies in Fife schools

Schools, he said, must follow the policies set out by the local authority and the Scottish Government.

“Because of this, schools have their hands tied when it comes to dealing with cases of violence or extreme behaviour.

“It is crucial that both our council and the Scottish Government review current policies in a timely manner.”

He added: “While this report will not be a silver bullet to the engrained, national problem of violence in our education system, it is a step in the right direction, and I look forward to scrutinising it in due course.”

Following agreement by councillors, a report is expected to be prepared by officers from Fife’s education service and presented to the committee at its March meeting.

