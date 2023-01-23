Dundee boss Gary Bowyer provides Tyler French update and insists ‘no risks’ will be taken against Dunfermline as injuries mount

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee’s injury woes show no sign of easing as the Dark Blues welcome Dunfermline to Dens Park for a Challenge Cup quarter-final on Tuesday night.

Saturday’s Scottish Cup clash at St Mirren saw manager Gary Bowyer leave two spots empty on the bench due to a lack of available numbers.

That’s after five players departed this month and injuries struck last week.

Shaun Byrne, Ben Williamson and Ian Lawlor were all missing at the weekend with Tyler French and Cammy Kerr adding to that list during the match itself.

The injury to French was a serious one with Bowyer confirming he suffered a broken leg.

“Tyler has come out of his operation, I spoke to him on Monday and he’s in good spirits,” Bowyer said.

“The operation was successful, it was a clean break and the doctors will see how he gets on overnight.

“Hopefully he might even make it to the game on Tuesday.

“I think it would be good for him and good for the lads if he is able to stick his head in.

“We have to thank St Mirren and the hospital for how they have been with Tyler, they were all fantastic.

“His road to recovery starts now.

Big Setbacks are made for big comebacks can’t thank everyone enough for the support giving me strength in a time your mind worries so much but I have nothing to worry about only things to look forward too now hard work will begin to get myself back on the pitch asap 💙🙏🤝 pic.twitter.com/dzxwb34dng — Tyler French (@tylerfr3nch) January 23, 2023

“He will be a big loss to us because he’s been one of our standout performers, whether that was at right-back or centre back.

“We have to support him now and help him get back playing.”

He added: “We don’t know a timescale at the moment, it will just have to settle down before he sees the specialist again and gets a better idea of that.

“He will have all the support he needs from everyone here.”

‘Can’t afford risks’

As for the other injured players, there isn’t much hope Bowyer will have more bodies to choose from to face the Pars.

With a crunch Championship clash against league leaders Queen’s Park to come on Saturday, the Dens boss won’t be taking chances with anybody.

“Cammy went off after getting a whack to the back, he’s sore so we’ll have to see how he is,” the Dens boss added.

“We won’t be risking anyone in this game, we have to look at the bigger picture.

“We can’t afford to take risks.

“Shaun Byrne’s back went into spasm, it was a bad one and we did well to get him home, that’s how bad it is.

“He came back in on Monday so we’re hoping he keeps going the right way towards the weekend.

“Ben Williamson picked up a knock on his ankle.

“That’s actually why Tyler French started in midfield, to get a look at him there, but we didn’t get to see him for long enough.

“Ian Lawlor’s wife is pregnant so he needs to be with her at the moment, some things are more important than football.”