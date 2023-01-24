Maiden voyage of luxury Dundee cruise proving ‘incredibly popular’ By Gavin Harper January 24 2023, 5.55am Updated: January 24 2023, 9.04am 0 Ambassador Cruise Line's ship Ambition will depart from Dundee this summer. Image: Ambassador Cruise Lines. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Business New ‘fire and rehire’ rules will not stop another P&O-type scandal, union warns House sales fell by 3% month-on-month in December, says HMRC Pub group’s cheers for a strong Christmas despite train strikes hit Saga cheers rebound in travel demand but insurance arm remains under pressure Record Christmas sales at Primark boost revenues for owner ABF Energy support and soaring debt interest sends public borrowing to new record Builder Redrow to replace gas boilers with heat pumps in new detached homes Holidaymakers warned to watch out for fake deals amid cost-of-living pressures Reports of loan fee scams have jumped, says bank Households to be paid to cut power use two days in a row as… Most Read 1 Perth construction boss avoids jail for £200k tax evasion scam 2 Mum home schooling her daughter after ‘severe beatings and constant bullying’ at Glenrothes High… 6 3 Arbroath man snared by hunter group at first ‘meeting’ with grooming target 4 Construction begins on new Cameron Bridge railway station in Fife 5 ‘Shameful’ fly-tippers dump builders’ waste at Glenrothes roundabout 6 Obituary: Inspirational Helen Adam overcame adversity to become beloved Carnoustie teacher 7 Police watchdog probes claim Dundee woman assaulted by officer after newsagent arrest 8 Step back on to the dancefloor of Dundee’s Mardi Gras with head DJ Pat… 9 Liam Fox explains Carljohan Eriksson exit and outlines Dundee United plan for Mark Birighitti… More from The Courier Bankrupt businessman fined for fraudulent Fife shop sale JIM SPENCE: Why Dundee councillor Lynne Short’s ludicrous Holocaust analogy does damage to trans… Blood-soaked teen found in Perth street wearing just his pants abused police Cupar street named fourth dirtiest in Scotland for air pollution St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson pleased with new back four system as James Brown… Residents fear Halbeath flooding work is only a temporary fix EXCLUSIVE: Tayside psychiatry vacancies worst in Scotland as expert warns national services 'unsafe' Could St Andrews become Fife's biggest 20mph zone? 2 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer provides Tyler French update and insists 'no risks' will be… Marking kits dramatically cut farm thefts Editor's Picks Perth construction boss avoids jail for £200k tax evasion scam Cupar street named fourth dirtiest in Scotland for air pollution St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson pleased with new back four system as James Brown and Ryan McGowan injury updates given Arbroath man snared by hunter group at first ‘meeting’ with grooming target Residents fear Halbeath flooding work is only a temporary fix EXCLUSIVE: Tayside psychiatry vacancies worst in Scotland as expert warns national services ‘unsafe’ Step back on to the dancefloor of Dundee’s Mardi Gras with head DJ Pat Mulligan Could St Andrews become Fife’s biggest 20mph zone? Dundee boss Gary Bowyer provides Tyler French update and insists ‘no risks’ will be taken against Dunfermline as injuries mount Most Commented 1 JIM SPENCE: Why Dundee councillor Lynne Short’s ludicrous Holocaust analogy does damage to trans cause 2 Dundee SNP councillor slammed after comparing gender reform battle to 'Auschwitz' 3 Perthshire ghillie slams littering drivers as 'bad people' 4 Mum home schooling her daughter after 'severe beatings and constant bullying' at Glenrothes High School 5 Is ScotRail really scrapping peak rail fares across Tayside and Fife? 6 Carnoustie man scoops £10,000 jackpot on ITV's Tipping Point 7 Asda Kirkton staff 'losing confidence in police' as disorder and abuse from kids continues 8 Brian Cox tells Courier subscribers of his ‘proudest moment’ filming Succession in Dundee 9 Dundee mum terrified ceiling will cave in on kids after years of leaks 10 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on what new No 9 Kwame Thomas will bring to Dens Park, injury worries and why Joe Grayson's deal ended early