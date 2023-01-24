Could St Andrews become Fife’s biggest 20mph zone?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The whole of St Andrews could become a 20mph zone thanks to a new proposal to cut the town’s speed limit.

Councillors say fast traffic in the home of golf is putting off pedestrians and cyclists.

And they think reducing the speed of cars will make the town safer for everybody.

Some streets in the centre of St Andrews have had 20mph limits since 2020.

These include Market Street, North Street, South Street and the roads that connect the three.

However, if the latest idea is given the go-ahead, every street in St Andrews will follow suit.

Conservative councillor Robin Lawson will bring the proposal to a council committee next month for approval.

He said: “The town is very busy with residents, students and visitors and we have traffic whizzing along at speed.

“People are frightened to step off the pavement.”

‘I can’t see why anybody would oppose this’

Some smaller Fife towns, including Newport-on-Tay and East Wemyss, are already 20mph zones but it is thought St Andrews will become the biggest.

Mr Lawson’s motion is backed by the three other town councillors.

And it received the unanimous support of the community council earlier this month.

He said: “I can’t see why anybody would oppose this.

“St Andrews is very busy and the pavements are narrow. People often have to step onto the road to get past each other.

“St Andrews is a relatively small place.

“If you drive for a mile at 20mph it takes you one minute longer than if you drive it at 30mph.”

St Andrews cyclists think roads are not safe

Liberal Democrat councillor Jane Ann Liston said: “When Newport became 20mph I was very jealous.

“It’s the one thing just about everyone here is in favour of.

“Traffic moves quite slowly in the centre of town when it’s busy during the day.

“But it’s a different story once it quietens down and a lot of drivers put their foot down.

“A lot of people who want to ride bicycles are discouraged because they don’t think the roads are safe.”

Ms Liston said the St Andrews 20mph limit would include the likes of Buchanan Gardens, Hepburn Gardens and Strathkinness Low Road.

“The intention is to bring it to the next area committee on February 15,” she said.