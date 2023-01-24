Could St Andrews become Fife’s biggest 20mph zone?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Could St Andrews become Fife’s biggest 20mph zone?

By Claire Warrender
January 24 2023, 5.55am
St Andrews could become a 20mph zone
Councillor Jane Ann Liston is in favour of the move. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The whole of St Andrews could become a 20mph zone thanks to a new proposal to cut the town’s speed limit.

Councillors say fast traffic in the home of golf is putting off pedestrians and cyclists.

And they think reducing the speed of cars will make the town safer for everybody.

Some streets in the centre of St Andrews have had 20mph limits since 2020.

South Street already has a 20mph limit.Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

These include Market Street, North Street, South Street and the roads that connect the three.

However, if the latest idea is given the go-ahead, every street in St Andrews will follow suit.

Conservative councillor Robin Lawson will bring the proposal to a council committee next month for approval.

He said: “The town is very busy with residents, students and visitors and we have traffic whizzing along at speed.

“People are frightened to step off the pavement.”

‘I can’t see why anybody would oppose this’

Some smaller Fife towns, including Newport-on-Tay and East Wemyss, are already 20mph zones but it is thought St Andrews will become the biggest.

Mr Lawson’s motion is backed by the three other town councillors.

Buchanan Gardens would wall within the 20mph zone. Image: Google Maps.

And it received the unanimous support of the community council earlier this month.

He said: “I can’t see why anybody would oppose this.

“St Andrews is very busy and the pavements are narrow. People often have to step onto the road to get past each other.

“St Andrews is a relatively small place.

“If you drive for a mile at 20mph it takes you one minute longer than if you drive it at 30mph.”

St Andrews cyclists think roads are not safe

Liberal Democrat councillor Jane Ann Liston said: “When Newport became 20mph I was very jealous.

“It’s the one thing just about everyone here is in favour of.

“Traffic moves quite slowly in the centre of town when it’s busy during the day.

The whole of St Andrews would be 20mph. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

“But it’s a different story once it quietens down and a lot of drivers put their foot down.

“A lot of people who want to ride bicycles are discouraged because they don’t think the roads are safe.”

Ms Liston said the St Andrews 20mph limit would include the likes of Buchanan Gardens, Hepburn Gardens and Strathkinness Low Road.

“The intention is to bring it to the next area committee on February 15,” she said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

Simon Spear leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Bankrupt businessman fined for fraudulent Fife shop sale
Bonnygate in Cupar is an air pollution hot spot
Cupar street named fourth dirtiest in Scotland for air pollution
Flooding in Halbeath on December 30.
Residents fear Halbeath flooding work is only a temporary fix
Glenrothes High School with school sign in foreground.
Mum home schooling her daughter after 'severe beatings and constant bullying' at Glenrothes High…
6
Barry Will from CASH is campaigning for the removal of the HMO freeze in St Andrews. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Students call for end to HMO freeze in St Andrews as council reviews rules
Builders' waste left dumped in Glenrothes. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
'Shameful' fly-tippers dump builders' waste at Glenrothes roundabout
Construction at the new Cameron Bridge station has begun. Image: Network Rail
Construction begins on new Cameron Bridge railway station in Fife
Paul Scally was jailed for his illegal sunshine break.
Tayside sex offender jailed after illegal sunshine break
Riot police and negotiators were at the four-hour stand-off. Image: Jim Payne.
Pair caused Cowdenbeath siege because they were 'bored as f**k'
Bushnell was sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife man, 81, jailed for two decades of historic child abuse

Most Read

1
Thomas Mullen outside Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth construction boss avoids jail for £200k tax evasion scam
2
Glenrothes High School with school sign in foreground.
Mum home schooling her daughter after ‘severe beatings and constant bullying’ at Glenrothes High…
6
3
Mark Falzon outside Dundee Sheriff Court.
Arbroath man snared by hunter group at first ‘meeting’ with grooming target
4
Ambassador Cruise Line's ship Ambition will depart from Dundee this summer. Image: Ambassador Cruise Lines.
Maiden voyage of luxury Dundee cruise proving ‘incredibly popular’
5
Construction at the new Cameron Bridge station has begun. Image: Network Rail
Construction begins on new Cameron Bridge railway station in Fife
6
Builders' waste left dumped in Glenrothes. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
‘Shameful’ fly-tippers dump builders’ waste at Glenrothes roundabout
7
Former Carnoustie High School teacher Helen Adam.
Obituary: Inspirational Helen Adam overcame adversity to become beloved Carnoustie teacher
8
The woman was arrested at a newsagent on Strathmore Avenue, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Police watchdog probes claim Dundee woman assaulted by officer after newsagent arrest
9
Inside Mardi Gras in Dundee.
Step back on to the dancefloor of Dundee’s Mardi Gras with head DJ Pat…
10
Fox, left, and the departed Eriksson. Image: SNS / DCT
Liam Fox explains Carljohan Eriksson exit and outlines Dundee United plan for Mark Birighitti…

More from The Courier

Lynne Short has been criticised for remarks made during a speech in Dundee.
JIM SPENCE: Why Dundee councillor Lynne Short’s ludicrous Holocaust analogy does damage to trans…
2
Drew Thom. Image: Facebook.
Blood-soaked teen found in Perth street wearing just his pants abused police
Callum Davidson during a St Johnstone training session. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson pleased with new back four system as James Brown…
Male patient having consultation. Image: Supplied
EXCLUSIVE: Tayside psychiatry vacancies worst in Scotland as expert warns national services 'unsafe'
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer provides Tyler French update and insists 'no risks' will be…
Courier News - All Editions - Nancy Nicolson - Scottish Partnership Against Rural Crime launch - CR0013388 - Dunfermline - Picture Shows: A one of a kind Rural Police Tractor, used for demo only - Tuesday 27th August 2019 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
Marking kits dramatically cut farm thefts
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Footballer's curfew and decorators abused
Jacinda Ardern
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Jacinda Ardern resignation honesty is refreshing in a world of lifestyle gurus…
Angus woman Elizabeth Adams has celebrated her 100th birthday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
3rd Carnoustie Brownies founder Elizabeth Adams celebrates 100th birthday
Photo shows Rishi Sunak looking up as he steps out of a luxury car.
OPINION: Gender Recognition Reform row shows Rishi Sunak doesn't know his history

Editor's Picks

Most Commented