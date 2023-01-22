4 Dundee talking points from frustrating shootout defeat at St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
4 Dundee talking points from frustrating shootout defeat at St Mirren

By George Cran
January 22 2023, 12.00pm
Dejected Dundee players after losing the penalty shootout to St Mirren. Image: SNS.
Dejected Dundee players after losing the penalty shootout to St Mirren. Image: SNS.

Dundee are out of the Scottish Cup and yet to register a victory in 2023.

They lost key players to injury and showed yet more toothlessness going forward.

However, that’s where the negatives end.

Because Dundee’s performance should have been rewarded with a place in the last 16 of the country’s top cup competition.

This was a return to the way they finished 2022 – strong in defence and enterprising in attack.

But without the goal to see off an under-par St Mirren.

So what can we take from the penalty shootout defeat at the SMiSA?

Same old story

Since the start of the season, manager Gary Bowyer has had the same criticism of his team – more ruthless finishing needed.

Gary Bowyer in the dugout at St Mirren. Image: SNS.

Too often this term have the Dark Blues seen their good work in defence and midfield come to nought by not sticking away chances at the sharp end.

All four strikers on the books got a significant amount of time on the pitch.

Alex Jakubiak got his first start since August and impressed though without threatening Trevor Carson.

Cillian Sheridan played 55 minutes and worked hard, won some headers but the goal threat isn’t there.

Kwame Thomas came on at the same time, looking very short of match sharpness but went close to a debut goal while Zak Rudden played extra-time but didn’t get a sniff of goal.

St Mirren keeper saves Zak Rudden’s penalty. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

And the latter two missed their penalties, too, as the Dark Blues came up well short in the shootout.

Paul McMullan has stepped up to the plate with goals of late but much, much more is needed from the frontmen.

Injuries

As bad as being knocked out of the cup is, it doesn’t compare to losing key men from your side.

Tyler French’s injury was a horrible moment in the game, the defender had taken up a place in central midfield but suffered a suspected broken leg after just eight minutes.

It’s probably safe to assume we won’t see him play much, if at all, again this season.

Tyler French is stretchered off at St Mirren. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

Cammy Kerr won’t be missing for nearly as long after hurting his back after a fall but, still, that is the two first-choice options at right-back sidelined.

Josh Mulligan did well in that position having played there while on loan at Peterhead and Jordan McGhee can play there too.

But that’s two players ruled out of a squad that was already stretched.

Dundee couldn’t fill their bench in Paisley with Shaun Byrne and Ben Williamson both out while Paul McGowan remains sidelined, too.

Cammy Kerr picked up an injury in the first half. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

Five players have left this January, Kwame Thomas is the only signing while Sam Fisher is back from loan at Dunfermline.

Less than 10 days left of the window now. Some shopping needed.

Kwame Thomas

We got a first look at new signing Thomas and Bowyer’s description of a “handful” frontman was proved correct.

The former Derby County striker’s first act off the bench was to barrel into St Mirren’s two big centre-backs.

Another moment saw a challenge leave two Buddies hurt on the floor with Thomas still standing between them.

Kwame Thomas showed he’ll ruffle some feathers this season for Dundee. Image: SNS.

What was clearly missing was match fitness and sharpness. He hasn’t played since November and was blowing before full-time, despite only coming on in the 65th-minute.

But Thomas was unlucky not to open his scoring account with a flicked header kept out by Trevor Carson.

It was by no means a stellar debut. However, the display promises some tough days ahead for Championship defenders.

Alex Jakubiak

This was Jakubiak’s first start since August 6 and he impressed.

Up against the imposing pair of Declan Gallagher and Charles Dundee, the former Buddie battled and fought his way through the game, doing a good job of holding the ball up for his team.

Alex Jakubiak battles with Marcus Fraser. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

Gallagher was substituted at half-time after getting little joy from the battles with Jakubiak.

If Jakubiak is back fit now Dundee have a very handy option – one they’ve been waiting for for over two years.

It may be an old cliché but he’s like a new signing, if he stays fit.

Hugely encouraging.

