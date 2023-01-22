4 Dundee talking points from frustrating shootout defeat at St Mirren

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee are out of the Scottish Cup and yet to register a victory in 2023.

They lost key players to injury and showed yet more toothlessness going forward.

However, that’s where the negatives end.

Because Dundee’s performance should have been rewarded with a place in the last 16 of the country’s top cup competition.

This was a return to the way they finished 2022 – strong in defence and enterprising in attack.

But without the goal to see off an under-par St Mirren.

So what can we take from the penalty shootout defeat at the SMiSA?

Same old story

Since the start of the season, manager Gary Bowyer has had the same criticism of his team – more ruthless finishing needed.

Too often this term have the Dark Blues seen their good work in defence and midfield come to nought by not sticking away chances at the sharp end.

All four strikers on the books got a significant amount of time on the pitch.

Alex Jakubiak got his first start since August and impressed though without threatening Trevor Carson.

Cillian Sheridan played 55 minutes and worked hard, won some headers but the goal threat isn’t there.

Kwame Thomas came on at the same time, looking very short of match sharpness but went close to a debut goal while Zak Rudden played extra-time but didn’t get a sniff of goal.

And the latter two missed their penalties, too, as the Dark Blues came up well short in the shootout.

Paul McMullan has stepped up to the plate with goals of late but much, much more is needed from the frontmen.

Injuries

As bad as being knocked out of the cup is, it doesn’t compare to losing key men from your side.

Tyler French’s injury was a horrible moment in the game, the defender had taken up a place in central midfield but suffered a suspected broken leg after just eight minutes.

It’s probably safe to assume we won’t see him play much, if at all, again this season.

Cammy Kerr won’t be missing for nearly as long after hurting his back after a fall but, still, that is the two first-choice options at right-back sidelined.

Josh Mulligan did well in that position having played there while on loan at Peterhead and Jordan McGhee can play there too.

But that’s two players ruled out of a squad that was already stretched.

Dundee couldn’t fill their bench in Paisley with Shaun Byrne and Ben Williamson both out while Paul McGowan remains sidelined, too.

Five players have left this January, Kwame Thomas is the only signing while Sam Fisher is back from loan at Dunfermline.

Less than 10 days left of the window now. Some shopping needed.

Kwame Thomas

We got a first look at new signing Thomas and Bowyer’s description of a “handful” frontman was proved correct.

The former Derby County striker’s first act off the bench was to barrel into St Mirren’s two big centre-backs.

Another moment saw a challenge leave two Buddies hurt on the floor with Thomas still standing between them.

What was clearly missing was match fitness and sharpness. He hasn’t played since November and was blowing before full-time, despite only coming on in the 65th-minute.

But Thomas was unlucky not to open his scoring account with a flicked header kept out by Trevor Carson.

It was by no means a stellar debut. However, the display promises some tough days ahead for Championship defenders.

Alex Jakubiak

This was Jakubiak’s first start since August 6 and he impressed.

Up against the imposing pair of Declan Gallagher and Charles Dundee, the former Buddie battled and fought his way through the game, doing a good job of holding the ball up for his team.

Gallagher was substituted at half-time after getting little joy from the battles with Jakubiak.

If Jakubiak is back fit now Dundee have a very handy option – one they’ve been waiting for for over two years.

It may be an old cliché but he’s like a new signing, if he stays fit.

Hugely encouraging.