Liam Fox explains Carljohan Eriksson exit and outlines Dundee United plan for Mark Birighitti backup

Jack Newman has earned the right to act as understudy to Dundee United goalkeeper Mark Birighitti following Carljohan Eriksson’s loan move to FC Nordsjælland.

That is the view of Tannadice head coach Liam Fox, who insists Eriksson’s switch to Denmark was the best move for all parties.

Former Scotland under-19 international Newman stepped up to the bench for Saturday’s 3-0 win over the University of Stirling, having started December’s friendly against Swansea City.

He has previously played for Spartans and Peterhead but is yet to make his senior bow for the Tangerines.

Nevertheless, Fox has no fears about the former Sunderland kid serving as United’s No.2.

“Having Jack Newman in the building has helped us allow Saku (Eriksson) to take this opportunity,” said Fox.

“Jack is a young goalkeeper who has really good potential and this gives him a wee promotion just now, to put pressure on Mark Birighitti.

“We are always a club who gives younger players a chance and we want to give Jack this opportunity to stake his claim.

“We see improvement in Jack and see potential in him to be a future No.1 — but he still has a lot of work to do before then.

“Birighitti will also know that, if his levels aren’t up to his recent standards — he has been good for a period of time and you can see the confidence coming back — then he could find himself out the team.”

Fox added: “I would have no qualms about throwing Jack in because I can see the potential there.”

“I couldn’t stand in Saku’s way”

Eriksson, meanwhile, has swapped a relegation battle for a title charge, joining the Danish league leaders on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

“I had a really good chat with Saku,” continued Fox. “He is at a stage in his career where he wants to be playing regularly.

Best of luck for the rest of the season to everyone at @dundeeunitedfc, I’m sure you’ll smash it! #dufc — Carljohan Eriksson (@Cj_Eriksson) January 22, 2023

“He is part of the Finnish national team and he wants to remain part of that.

“I just felt, at this moment in time, Birighitti is a wee bit ahead of him.

“This loan came up for Saku and I know it is a good opportunity. I have always said I wouldn’t stand in somebody’s way if they want to go and play.”

Eriksson remains contracted to United until the summer of 2024, and Fox added: “He is a great boy, a great trainer and top professional. Hopefully, he can go out there, get a run of games and we can address things in the summer.”

Fox also confirmed that United will run the rule over Ugandan under-20s midfielder Ivan Irinimbabazi, adding: “He is coming in on trial. He will train with our development squad and we’ll see how he gets on.”