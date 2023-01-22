Dundee United keeper Carljohan Eriksson seals loan switch to Danish league leaders

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United goalkeeper Carljohan Eriksson has joined Danish Superliga leaders FC Nordsjælland on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Eriksson, 27, has made 11 appearances for the Tangerines since arriving from Mjällby last January — the last of which came against St Mirren in October.

Despite a brief run between the sticks earlier this term, Eriksson has recently been utilised as understudy to in-form Mark Birighitti.

🔁 Carljohan Eriksson will join Danish Superliga outfit @FCNordsjaelland on loan until the end of the season All the best in Denmark, Saku 🇩🇰 Full story 👇 | #DUFC — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) January 22, 2023

And the switch to Scandinavia will allow him to battle for a starting berth with the Superliga title-chasers, while being closer to home.

Nordsjælland lead Viborg by three points at the summit of the Danish top tier after 17 rounds of fixtures.

Eriksson told Nordsjælland’s official website: “I have heard a lot of good things.

“This a place known for developing talent, and even though I’m not that young anymore, it’s interested me a lot. It generally seems like a good place for footballers to develop.

Best of luck for the rest of the season to everyone at @dundeeunitedfc, I’m sure you’ll smash it! #dufc — Carljohan Eriksson (@Cj_Eriksson) January 22, 2023

“I hope to help the team as much as possible. It will be an exciting spring, and I am looking forward to pushing the other keepers, both on and off the field.”

Young United keeper Jack Newman was on the bench against University of Stirling on Saturday in Eriksson’s absence.