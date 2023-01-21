No ‘stress and panic’ for Dundee United as Liam Fox outlines why Rory MacLeod will feel ‘disappointed’ despite fine University of Stirling display

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Fox believes Dundee United were always “in control” of their Scottish Cup encounter against University of Stirling.

The Tangerines were laboured in the opening 44 minutes, with the stoic, energetic students testing Mark Birighitti through Jason Jarvis and seeing a James Stokes penalty claim waved away.

However, Aziz Behich broke the deadlock on the cusp of half-time, smashing a super drive into the roof of the net.

At that point, it was scarcely-merited.

Fox’s charges then ably took control after the break and made the game safe courtesy of efforts from Jamie McGrath and Glenn Middleton.

“In any of these cup ties (against an underdog), it is difficult as you can hear their crowd cheering every time we misplaced a pass or the ball went out of play,” said Fox. “So we had to manage that a wee bit.

“I still think we were in control of the game, albeit without working their keeper enough.

“Then Aziz has a moment of quality — which he has.

“If we had gone in at 0-0, it might have been different and Stirling might have had more of a lift. The goal changed the flow and rhythm of the game and it settled our players down.

“In fairness, I didn’t think there was loads of stress and panic in the first 45 (minutes).”

Now in the hat for the last-16 draw, Fox added: “We are a club that consistently goes deep in these competitions and the supporters deserve and demand that from us. We got over the first hurdle today and we can look forward to the draw.”

Rory MacLeod impact

Meanwhile, Fox praised the performance of in-demand striker Rory MacLeod after the 16-year-old made his second ever start for United.

Newcastle United, West Ham and Southampton have all been credited with an interest in the Scotland under-17 starlet.

And MacLeod turned in a heartening showing, flashing a powerful drive inches wide of the post in the first period and heading narrowly off target after the break.

“Rory has trained exceptionally well for a period of time since we came back from the World Cup break,” said Fox. “He has earned that (start) and can be happy with his performance.

“He will probably be disappointed — because he loves scoring goals and he didn’t get on the scoresheet.”

Archie Meekison and Sadat Anaku were among those who didn’t make the match-day squad.

And Fox added: “Everyone is fit and firing so it gives me difficult decisions.

“I felt I had to leave the two of them out but that’s the strength of the group and that’s what I am paid for. I’m disappointed for them but their attitude and response will be first class and they will be back.”