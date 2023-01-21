No ‘stress and panic’ for Dundee United as Liam Fox outlines why Rory MacLeod will feel ‘disappointed’ despite fine University of Stirling display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

No ‘stress and panic’ for Dundee United as Liam Fox outlines why Rory MacLeod will feel ‘disappointed’ despite fine University of Stirling display

By Alan Temple
January 21 2023, 6.30pm Updated: January 21 2023, 6.33pm
Fox was content to have reached the last-16. Image: SNS
Fox was content to have reached the last-16. Image: SNS

Liam Fox believes Dundee United were always “in control” of their Scottish Cup encounter against University of Stirling.

The Tangerines were laboured in the opening 44 minutes, with the stoic, energetic students testing Mark Birighitti through Jason Jarvis and seeing a James Stokes penalty claim waved away.

However, Aziz Behich broke the deadlock on the cusp of half-time, smashing a super drive into the roof of the net.

At that point, it was scarcely-merited.

Fox’s charges then ably took control after the break and made the game safe courtesy of efforts from Jamie McGrath and Glenn Middleton.

Middleton makes it 3-0. Image: SNS

“In any of these cup ties (against an underdog), it is difficult as you can hear their crowd cheering every time we misplaced a pass or the ball went out of play,” said Fox. “So we had to manage that a wee bit.

“I still think we were in control of the game, albeit without working their keeper enough.

“Then Aziz has a moment of quality — which he has.

“If we had gone in at 0-0, it might have been different and Stirling might have had more of a lift. The goal changed the flow and rhythm of the game and it settled our players down.

“In fairness, I didn’t think there was loads of stress and panic in the first 45 (minutes).”

Now in the hat for the last-16 draw, Fox added: “We are a club that consistently goes deep in these competitions and the supporters deserve and demand that from us. We got over the first hurdle today and we can look forward to the draw.”

Rory MacLeod impact

Meanwhile, Fox praised the performance of in-demand striker Rory MacLeod after the 16-year-old made his second ever start for United.

Newcastle United, West Ham and Southampton have all been credited with an interest in the Scotland under-17 starlet.

And MacLeod turned in a heartening showing, flashing a powerful drive inches wide of the post in the first period and heading narrowly off target after the break.

UoS were roared on by 1,047 supporters. Image: SNS

“Rory has trained exceptionally well for a period of time since we came back from the World Cup break,” said Fox. “He has earned that (start) and can be happy with his performance.

“He will probably be disappointed — because he loves scoring goals and he didn’t get on the scoresheet.”

Archie Meekison and Sadat Anaku were among those who didn’t make the match-day squad.

And Fox added: “Everyone is fit and firing so it gives me difficult decisions.

“I felt I had to leave the two of them out but that’s the strength of the group and that’s what I am paid for. I’m disappointed for them but their attitude and response will be first class and they will be back.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

Aziz Behich celebrates his crucial opener. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict as Tangerines overcome early wobble to navigate University challenge
McGrath is ready for action. Image: SNS
Jamie McGrath on why he'd be the last Dundee United star to underestimate University…
Eriksson is nearing an exit this month. Image: SNS
Carljohan Eriksson in Danish transfer talks as Dundee United goalkeeper nears Tannadice exit
Darren Watson has joined Forfar Athletic on loan. Image: SNS
Dundee United youngster Darren Watson becomes THIRD Tannadice kid to make Forfar loan switch
St Johnstone fans protested prices and allocation for Saturday's clash with Rangers when Dundee United visited Perth on January 2. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Supporters will be treated as an afterthought until they put up -…
Ron Whiteford, former general manager of DC Thomson.
Ron Whiteford: Former DC Thomson general manager dies aged 93
Glenn Middleton, Scott McMann, Kieran Freeman and Steven Fletcher modelling Dundee United's new third kit. Image: Dundee United FC
Dundee United give fans scoop on 'mint-fresh' third kit with eye-catching ice cream parlour…
Stirling Uni skipper James Berry. Image: SNS
University of Stirling find unlikely ally in Scottish Cup mission as ex Dundee United…
Kieran Freeman expects a tough challenge at Tannadice. Image: SNS
Kieran Freeman reckons fate of ex Dundee trio underlines Dundee United's University challenge
McNulty in action for United. Image: SNS
Marc McNulty seals shock United States switch - and joins another former Dundee United…

Most Read

1
Nursing and midwifery unions in Scotland say they are prepared to strike in the new year over pay. Image: Shutterstock
Fife nurse struck off for lying about employment history
2
The property at 46 Rumdewan, Kingskettle. Image: Auction House Scotland
Auction for Fife three-bedroom fixer-upper starts at £110k
3
The overturned gritter. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Inveralmond Roundabout clears after 6-hour gritter recovery operation
4
Allen Kerr.
15-times cocaine limit lorry driver blacked out on notorious Fife road
5
This house in Kirkmichael has seen its asking price slashed. Image: Zoopla
5 Dundee, Perth, Fife and Angus properties that have had their price tags slashed
6
Glenrothes High School building with school sign in foreground
How many bullying incidents did your Fife school report? Glenrothes’ three secondary schools logged…
7
Stagecoach founder, Dame Ann Gloag is one of one of four people being accused of immigration offences.
Perth bus tycoon Dame Ann Gloag facing ‘human trafficking’ charge
8
William Innes at Perth Sheriff Court.
Sick Perth paedophile stole photos of local schoolgirls from social media and put them…
9
Ewan Law was caught after the L-plates prank.
L-plates prank proves costly for Fife drug-driver
10
Angry residents at Glendevon Country Park. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perthshire country park lodge residents’ water troubles continue after NINE-day drought over festive period

More from The Courier

Dundee new and old: Josh Mulligan challenges ex-Dee Mark O'Hara. Image: SNS.
St Mirren v Dundee Verdict: Player ratings, key moments as penalties do for the…
Ricky Little was forced off early on in the Arbroath v Motherwell clash after being sick. Image: SNS
Ricky Little 'violently sick' during Arbroath Scottish Cup loss to Motherwell as Ian Campbell…
Police were called to a disturbance on South Street in St Andrews on Friday evening. Image: Google Maps.
Man and woman injured during St Andrews disturbance
Arbroath keeper Cammy Gill blocks a Mikael Mandron effort against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and ratings as Angus side crash out of Scottish Cup…
No trains will run between Dundee and Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick
No trains between Dundee and Aberdeen due to track replacement works
Cameron Laidlaw leaves Forfar Sheriff Court.
Carnoustie cannabis dealer's home raided hours after he collected drugs
To go with story by Maggie Miller. Samantha Paton, owner and founder of Isolated Heroes - a Dundee fashion house. Picture shows; Samantha Paton . Unknown. Courtesy Claire Granger Date; Unknown
Q&A: Getting to know Samantha Paton, founder of Dundee fashion house that dressed Miley…
Three Minutes: A Lengthening. Image: Courtesy of Family Affair Films.
Paul Whitelaw: Curl up for some comfort viewing with this week's TV travelogue choices
Objects conspire against Rab. He knows it to be true.
RAB MCNEIL: I knew it. Objects are out to get me
Police say the man has been found.
Missing Dundee man traced following police appeal

Editor's Picks

Most Commented