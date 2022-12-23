Ian Murray rues ‘missed opportunity’ after Raith Rovers let two-goal lead slip

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray was disappointed not to take all three points after his side went two goals ahead – even if it was against the run of play.

Rovers found themselves 2-0 up against through first-half goals from Tom Lang – making his first start since February – and Aidan Connolly.

Morton got back into the game within a few minutes when goalkeeper Andy McNeil’s punch came off Robbie Crawford and bounced into the net.

Robbie Muirhead was left unmarked to make it 2-2 just before the break.

“It’s an opportunity missed for us,” said Murray.

“We started in a new formation and the boys had to adapt quickly to it. We were a wee bit all over the place. We didn’t play particularly well and we were 2-0. That’s sometimes what happens.”

Murray was disappointed at the manner of the goals conceded, the first from an individual error, the second a free header – both from corners.

‘Exceptionally disappointing’

After Arbroath’s equaliser the week before, Morton’s opener the week before that and a few other examples, it’s a real issue for Rovers right now.

“It’s exceptionally disappointing,” added Murray. I have to look back tomorrow and see how many goals we have actually conceded from set-plays.

“It could be a number of things: it could be lack of height in the defensive area, it could be a lack of communication, it could be lack of aggression, it could be a lack of organisation.

“We’ll have to look at that but if we can eradicate those mistakes in games then we won’t concede.

“After that we actually defended them fairly well, because Morton are fairly aggressive in their set-plays.

“They’re an aggressive side all over, but I felt we matched them tonight.”

Keeper required

The Rovers manager said it is a “waiting game” in terms of how long goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald’s injury.

Andy McNeil is the only fit goalkeeper at the club and his error led to Morton’s first goal.

Murray said recently that mistakes are to be expected from young players, especially goalkeepers, but said it is clear he needs some cover.

“Andy has done really, really well – a couple of mistakes tonight – but we need another goalkeeper. In my opinion you need an experienced goalkeeper,” said Murray.

The Rovers manager added that winger Ethan Rosswill need an injection for his pelvic injury while Lewis Vaughan should return next week from a dead leg.

Morton manager Dougie Imrie was “surprised” to see his side go 2-0 down after a positive start to the match.

“In the first minute we miss an unbelievable opportunity.

“We don’t take it, the boys feel a bit sorry for themselves and then we find ourselves 2-0 down – two poor goals from our point of view.

“I don’t think we’ve lost goals like that this season.

“But the character they showed to get back into the game shows the mentality we’re now starting to instil in the club.”