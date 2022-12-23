Ian Murray rues ‘missed opportunity’ after Raith Rovers let two-goal lead slip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Ian Murray rues ‘missed opportunity’ after Raith Rovers let two-goal lead slip

By Craig Cairns
December 23 2022, 10.44pm Updated: December 23 2022, 10.44pm
Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray was disappointed not to take all three points after his side went two goals ahead – even if it was against the run of play.

Rovers found themselves 2-0 up against through first-half goals from Tom Lang – making his first start since February – and Aidan Connolly.

Morton got back into the game within a few minutes when goalkeeper Andy McNeil’s punch came off Robbie Crawford and bounced into the net.

Robbie Muirhead was left unmarked to make it 2-2 just before the break.

“It’s an opportunity missed for us,” said Murray.

“We started in a new formation and the boys had to adapt quickly to it. We were a wee bit all over the place. We didn’t play particularly well and we were 2-0. That’s sometimes what happens.”

Murray said his side didn’t deserve to be 2-0 up. Image: SNS.

Murray was disappointed at the manner of the goals conceded, the first from an individual error, the second a free header – both from corners.

‘Exceptionally disappointing’

After Arbroath’s equaliser the week before, Morton’s opener the week before that and a few other examples, it’s a real issue for Rovers right now.

“It’s exceptionally disappointing,” added Murray. I have to look back tomorrow and see how many goals we have actually conceded from set-plays.

“It could be a number of things: it could be lack of height in the defensive area, it could be a lack of communication, it could be lack of aggression, it could be a lack of organisation.

“We’ll have to look at that but if we can eradicate those mistakes in games then we won’t concede.

“After that we actually defended them fairly well, because Morton are fairly aggressive in their set-plays.

“They’re an aggressive side all over, but I felt we matched them tonight.”

Keeper required

The Rovers manager said it is a “waiting game” in terms of how long goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald’s injury.

Andy McNeil is the only fit goalkeeper at the club and his error led to Morton’s first goal.

Murray said recently that mistakes are to be expected from young players, especially goalkeepers, but said it is clear he needs some cover.

“Andy has done really, really well – a couple of mistakes tonight – but we need another goalkeeper. In my opinion you need an experienced goalkeeper,” said Murray.

The Rovers manager added that winger Ethan Rosswill need an injection for his pelvic injury while Lewis Vaughan should return next week from a dead leg.

Morton manager Dougie Imrie was “surprised” to see his side go 2-0 down after a positive start to the match.

“In the first minute we miss an unbelievable opportunity.

Morton manager Dougie Imrie. Image: SNS.

“We don’t take it, the boys feel a bit sorry for themselves and then we find ourselves 2-0 down – two poor goals from our point of view.

“I don’t think we’ve lost goals like that this season.

“But the character they showed to get back into the game shows the mentality we’re now starting to instil in the club.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…
The match was called off due to a frozen pitch. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match
A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Scotland has been hit by more sub-zero temperatures. Image: SNS.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Dundee stalwart Cammy Kerr has spoken of his desire to manage the Dark Blues one day.
Dundee are over their relegation hangover but complacency must be avoided, warns Cammy Kerr
Craig Sibbald pictured at Dundee United's St Andrews training ground.
Craig Sibbald: First Dundee United goal will NOT be my last
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson wants Premiership 'breathing space' - and beating Dundee United…
Drey Wright
Drey Wright pledges St Johnstone will be fast starters against Dundee United after 'criminal'…
Dundee United's Aziz Behich is reportedly attracting interest from Turkey. Image: SNS
Galatasaray linked with swoop for Dundee United star Aziz Behich

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
unknown reporter - CR0040413 - New County Hotel incident with emergency services in attendance - - Picture show scenes from the incident fire crews with crane -- York Place / County Place, Perth - Monday 2nd January 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson & Co Ltd
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Lady Dorrian delivered the judgement. Image: DC Thomson.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule
Peaceful farm winter scene with sheep. Backlight soft sunset light; Shutterstock ID 795093109; Purchase Order: -
Sheep industry leaders seal partnership agreement

Editor's Picks

Most Commented