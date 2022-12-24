Community rally round Rosyth family who lost everything in house fire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Rosyth family who lost everything in a house fire say they are determined to make the most of things this festive period.

Caitlin Medwick, 25, Scott Wilson, 24, and their daughter Kayleigh were devastated when a faulty cooker plug sparked a blaze in their house in August.

The fire completely ravaged the family’s home of five years – destroying everything they own and leaving them with nowhere to stay.

But it wasn’t long before the Fife community rallied around the trio – donating everything from furniture and kitchen utensils to clothes and electronics, as well as toys for four-year-old Kayleigh.

A crowdfunding page also raised £2,000 to help the family get back on their feet – while a social media appeal led them their temporary accommodation.

Although the family have been told it could be a whole year before their house is repaired, they are staying positive as they prepare for Christmas.

Home carer Caitlin said: “I am trying to make it as happy as I can, especially for the bairn.

“We’ve got lots of decorations up and it’s very Christmassy compared to other houses in the area.”

The family moved into a three-bed property just one week after the house fire.

Accommodation provider Fife Digs, which arranges housing for contractors and professionals, offered their services after seeing the couple’s plea on Facebook.

Caitlin said: “They messaged Scott and said, ‘these three guys are leaving a property in Rosyth today and you’re more than welcome to come and have a look’.

“We did that and Scott was wanting it straight away, like we were quite happy.

“It’s quite a nice spacious house compared to what we’re used to, and it’s only two minutes from Scott’s mum’s house.”

‘I was crying every day’

Although they are grateful to have a roof over their heads, Caitlin admits it has been hard at times, especially as the garden is not suitable for their two cocker spaniels Luna and Buster, who had to be rescued from the fire.

She said: “At the start it was difficult, I was crying almost every day.

“But we’re trying to stay positive about it, because once we get back to the old house everything will be hunky-dory hopefully.”

The couple have also been blown away by the community’s support.

Caitlin said: “The public were amazing, we really couldn’t thank them enough.

“We didn’t need to buy anything, we got given every single piece of furniture.

“If it wasn’t for the public I don’t know where the hell we would be at – even down to TVs, play stations, and an air fryer.”

Caitlin and Scott are hoping their insurance company will begin repairs on their house in the coming months – although a date hasn’t been set yet.

Caitlin said: “We are really looking forward to getting home, just so the dogs have access to a real garden again – little things like that.”