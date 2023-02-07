First look at new V&A Dundee tartan exhibition featuring work by Chanel, Dior and Vivienne Westwood

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Work from world-famous designers like Chanel, Dior and Vivienne Westwood is set to feature in a new V&A exhibition on tartan.

The show, named Tartan, will run between April this year and January 14 next year – marking the museum’s fifth anniversary.

More than 300 objects from across the world will be on display for the exhibition, including fashion, architecture, graphic design, furniture and film.

Paintings featuring Perthshire-born actor Alan Cumming and late Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir will also be on display.

Items will be loaned from other designers like Alexander McQueen along with collections based at the likes of Tate, National Museums of Scotland, National Trust for Scotland and the Royal Collection.

The V&A has also commissioned kilt and dress maker Kinloch Anderson to create a new tartan for the show.

Leonie Bell, Dundee V&A director, says it will be a “must-see” exhibition.

She said: “Everyone knows tartan, in Scotland and across the world, and it is linked to a hugely diverse range of identities.

“It is at once the pattern of Highland myth and legend, forever entwined with Bonnie Prince Charlie and the Jacobite uprising, as well as being the pattern of 1970s punks and contemporary Japanese fashion influencers.

“Tartan lives in the worlds of high fashion and tourism souvenirs, military uniform and palaces, football stadiums and concerts.

“It is adored and derided, has inspired great works of art and design, and somehow can represent unity and dissent, tradition and rebellion, the past, the present and the future.”

Tickets for the exhibition can be bought online.