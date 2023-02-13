Steven Fletcher in ‘don’t let your career pass you by’ warning as Dundee United striker says: ‘Something isn’t clicking’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Steven Fletcher in ‘don’t let your career pass you by’ warning as Dundee United striker says: ‘Something isn’t clicking’

By Alan Temple
February 13 2023, 8.00am
Fletcher cut a frustrated figure. Image: SNS
Fletcher cut a frustrated figure. Image: SNS

Dundee United striker Steven Fletcher has cautioned against sleepwalking towards relegation after the Tangerines crashed out of the Scottish Cup against Kilmarnock.

The Terrors’ cup dream fizzled out courtesy of a Kyle Vassell header, meaning United will turn their sole attention to securing Premiership survival.

Liam Fox’s men are currently bottom of the league, albeit only by virtue of a worse goal difference than Motherwell.

Ross County and Killie are one and three points ahead, respectively, but United boast a game in hand over both of those dogfight rivals.

I sound like a broken record. Something just isn’t clicking right now.

Steven Fletcher

But Fletcher, who has relegations with Burnley and Sunderland on his CV, knows that assuming the Tannadice outfit will escape is a dangerous mentality — and campaigns can quickly spiral.

He is determined not to let it happen at United.

Fletcher has endured relegations with Burnley and Sunderland. Image: SNS

“The pressure does grow and it can get away from you,” said Fletcher. “You don’t want that to happen. You want to start picking up results now.

“The season can go on and then suddenly you look with a couple of games left, and you’re still in this position. We don’t want that to happen.

“You can’t let your career pass you by. This is the moment we’re in just now. We’re in this position because of how we’re playing and we need to get out of that.

“We’re sticking together. It’s a tough period and I’ve been through it a few times in my career. I’ve been relegated a few times. We just need to stick together and keep working hard on the training ground.”

A broken record

United struck the bar twice in the second period through Liam Smith and Aziz Behich.

However, they were largely uninspired and ponderous in the final third, limping to a fifth defeat in their last seven matches.

“I think you can see we are trying to do the right things and play the way the manager wants,” continued Fletcher. “We believe it’s the right way to play.

“It’s just the final third; we need to be a lot better.

“We are getting into spaces in the final third and it is literally five or six seconds — and we’re back defending again. It’s not good enough. 

“f you don’t create chances, you don’t score — and if you don’t score, you don’t win games.”

He added: “I sound like a broken record. Something just isn’t clicking right now. We’re trying the right things and it’s just not coming for us, which is disappointing.”

“It would be nice”

Meanwhile, Fletcher addressed his lack of senior back-up following Tony Watt’s deadline day loan move to St Mirren and the club’s failure to sign a front-man.

Rory MacLeod in action against. Image: SNS

Rory MacLeod, 17, and untested Ugandan Sadat Anaku entered the fray on Saturday as the Tangerines chased the game.

“I want to play every minute I can anyway — if another striker came in, I wouldn’t want him to play,” smiled Fletcher.

“No, obviously it would be a nice help to have, but we have a few young boys. Wee Rory (MacLeod) is working hard in training. If I can help him and bring him on, he can prove to the gaffer he’s worth a start.

“We’ve got Sadat as well. He’s a great talent.

“We do have a good group of young strikers here so hopefully I can help them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

United have the chance to bring some positivity back to Tannadice this weekend.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must produce BEST opening spell of season against St Johnstone…
Mark Ogren will soon address Dundee United fans and shareholders. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points as stage is set for Mark Ogren arrival
2
Fox was furious with his side's showing. Image: SNS
Dundee United lacked 'bravery and personality' in Kilmarnock defeat, laments Liam Fox
3
Vassell heads home the winner. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kilmarnock dump Tangerines…
Asghar discussed a number of issues. Image: SNS
Tony Asghar on Mark Ogren's Dundee United commitment as Tannadice sporting director breaks Lewis…
Looking forward to the Scottish Cup tie with Kilmarnock: Djoum. Image: SNS
Arnaud Djoum takes Dundee United youngster under his wing: 'I want to help him…
Hearts' Andy Halliday complains about a tackle by Dundee United's Ryan Edwards at Tynecastle. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United star's red card shows how VAR will force robust players…
United's injured trio. Image: SNS / DCT
Dundee United boss Liam Fox delivers injury update on key trio and weighs up…
A 'disappointed' Liam Fox. Image: SNS
Liam Fox confesses to VAR 'naivety' as Dundee United boss doubles down on Ryan…
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Dee pay penalty as Utd's Asghar aggro rolls…

Most Read

1
Ross Taggart murdered mum Carol Anne.
Fife mum’s murder by her own son will feature in Netflix series
2
William Salve and Glenn Roach, owners of Taypark House. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Dundee hotel to star on Channel 4 show Four in a Bed
3
Kirkcaldy Aldi Store McKenzie Street
Man, 56, dies outside Kirkcaldy Aldi
4
Angus locals enjoying a cold beer at The Aboukir Hotel, Carnoustie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
The best 6 pubs in Angus to kick back and watch live sport in
5
Alyson Kierans and Barry Keoghan attending the UK Gala Screening of Marvel Studios' Eternals, at BFI IMAX, London. Picture date: Wednesday October 27, 2021.
Oscar-nominated movie star sets up home in Broughty Ferry with partner and son
6
The Beast from the East brought Tayside and Fife to a standstill. February 2018. Image: DC Thomson.
In pictures: When the Beast from the East brought Tayside and Fife to a…
2
7
Air pollution.
Who will be fined? Perth and Kinross engine idling rules explained as policy set…
8
Russell Mill House has been lovingly restored. Image: Rettie.
Beautiful Fife house with annexe rescued from ruin by its young owners
9
Danny Leech died tragically in 1989. Image: Leech family.
Dundee gran accuses police of ‘corrupt investigation’ into seven-year-old son’s tragic death
10
The demolition of Craigiebank Church in its final stage. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Pictures and video as Craigiebank Church in Dundee demolished

More from The Courier

Grant Gilchrist (r) and Sione Tuipulotu celebrate the 35-7 win over Wales.
We've done nothing yet' - Grant Gilchrist wants Scotland to keep building
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Dealer, stalker and dozy driver
Bill and Vicky Peterkin hosted a weekend Re-engage tea party in Kirriemuir. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Re-engage tea parties for Angus elderly kicking Covid into touch
V&A Dundee director Leonie Bell.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Tartan exhibition shows V&A Dundee is listening to the people
Laura Hansler says a public inquiry must now be held. Image: Sandy McCook/Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.
A9 dualling: Campaigners call for a public inquiry
The deposit return scheme will go live in August. Image: Shutterstock.
What is the deposit return scheme and why has it become so controversial?
New Arbroath star Paul Komolafe at Gayfield. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media
Arbroath via Nigeria, Uzbekistan and Austria: The incredible journey of Lichties new boy Paul…
Kirsten Cameron, from Perth. Image: BBC Scotland.
Meet the Perth businesswoman starring in new BBC series The Agency: Unfiltered
Presenter Jennifer Reoch, Calum Ross, Diane Budd, Eilidh Smith, Nicole Keay, Jennifer Houston and Debbie Keay from Morton of Pitmilly, St Andrews, presenter JJ Chalmers. Image: Chris Watt Date; 10/02/2023
Tayside and Fife firms big winners at Scottish tourism awards
red roses and ribbons in the shape of a heart
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Be my platonic Valentine - because we all need a bit of…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented