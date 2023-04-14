EVE MUIRHEAD: World champions Team Mouat don’t have a weakness and why Niklas Edin’s curling shot is the greatest EVER

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EVE MUIRHEAD: World champions Team Mouat don’t have a weakness and why Niklas Edin’s curling shot is the greatest EVER

Olympic champion Eve Muirhead reflects on a memorable World Championships as Scotland's curlers took gold and a great of the sport added to his legend.

Team Mouat are world champions. Image: Shutterstock.

By Eve Muirhead

Anytime Scotland win a World gold medal in curling, you know the team is a special one.

We’re known as one of the traditional curling nations but we haven’t actually been first at the Worlds as often as you might think.

It’s impossible to compare one era against another – the sport has changed so much over the years.

But I’d be pretty confident in saying Team Mouat’s performance in the final on Sunday evening was the most dominant one there’s ever been for a Scottish gold.

You could say that Brad Gushue’s rink didn’t produce their best on the night but Bruce and the boys would have stepped it up, even if they had.

It was that kind of performance.

You wouldn’t normally associate curling as a sport where you have to try and take the crowd out of the equation but, trust me, when you’re up against Canada in Canada and there are 6,500 noisy spectators wanting one thing, that’s definitely the case.

That’s exactly what Team Mouat did.

They put the pressure on from the first end and forced mistakes out of Team Gushue.

At this moment, there isn’t a weakness to their game.

Bruce’s weight control is phenomenal, I’ve spoken about Bobby’s sweeping loads of times in the past and the other two guys are top all-round curlers as well.

And maybe the most impressive quality is the way they plan for every scenario, two or three steps ahead.

They cover every base.

Building their profile

It’s a wee bit of a shame that they didn’t get to fly straight home to get the full media attention.

I think they’ll be away competing for another few weeks.

But raising their profile – and that of the sport – isn’t their main focus over the next couple of years.

That’s the job of Scottish Curling, British Curling and others.

The boys need to make sure they maintain their status as the team to beat, which I’m sure they will.

Apart from the gold medal for Scotland, the biggest thing curlers will remember the championships for was Niklas Edin’s shot that is still pinned to World Curling’s Twitter account.

I’ve thrown more stones than I care to remember – and watched even more – but I can say without exaggeration that the one he came up with to force an extra end against Norway is the best I’ve ever seen.

It was incredible.

Looking at the position of the stones and the fact Sweden needed a two, I’d have shaken hands and headed to the changing room.

I couldn’t see a way of making it happen.

There were two stones more or less locked on each other, maybe even at a slight angle not in Niklas’s favour.

The one nearest to him was the opposition’s.

He spun it as hard as he could – it’s moving like a spinning top going down the ice – and it’s nicked the opposition one to knock it up and back and somehow his own stone has hung on at the back of the rings.

The physics of it is mind-blowing!

It was a one in thousands and thousands to make it and he’s probably the only guy who could do it – or would even try in the first place.

He might not have won another gold but it’s added to the Niklas Edin legend.

