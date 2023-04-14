Murdo Mitchell swaps City Square busking for headline show at Dundee’s Church

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment What's On

Murdo Mitchell swaps City Square busking for headline show at Dundee’s Church

The lovelorn lyricist is rising through the ranks of Scotland's music scene after years of graft.

By Chris Mugan
Murdo Mitchell will play at Church next weekend. Image: Courtesy of Chris Mugan.
Murdo Mitchell will play at Church next weekend. Image: Courtesy of Chris Mugan.

A solo musician previously seen busking on Dundee’s City Square as a teenager returns next week to play one of its more prestigious venues.

Glaswegian Murdo Mitchell often occupied the popular spot outside the Overgate Centre, a lucrative space he admits, even if the guitar-slinger is happy to swap alfresco performance for Ward Street’s The Church.

“Outside Boots it was always entertaining and usually better than Glasgow in terms of tips,” Murdo remembers. “But don’t get me wrong, it’s definitely nice to be playing inside a venue this time.”

Busking also ensured he came to the attention of one of his own inspirations – Irish singer/songwriter Glen Hansard.

“He’s probably the musician who’s had the most influence on my music,” the young musician admits.

Murdo Mitchell’s current track Aztec Jewel alludes to ancient customs. Image: Courtesy of Chris Mugan.

“I had the opportunity to play with him in Glasgow after he saw me busking when I was about 13. After that I watched all his performances and listened to all his albums. If you don’t know him – get to know him.”

Since his busking days, Murdo has swapped cover versions for self-penned material and secured a deal with Swedish indie label Icons Create Evil Art.

New track inspired by ancient civilisation

Current track Aztec Jewel contains more of his lovelorn lyrics, though with punchier backing than earlier acoustic work.

Its striking title references how that mysterious civilization revered jewellery, providing an original metaphor for the object of Murdo’s affections.

He explains: “Only the Aztec ruler could wear anything he wanted – all the precious stones and beautifully designed pieces. People below had to have his permission. So the lyric ‘more beauty than the finest Aztec jewel’ is more about the worth of what I’m describing.”

Ben Howard producer Chris Howard worked with Murdo, pictured, on his new track. Image: Courtesy of Chris Mugan.

Murdo reveals he managed to work on that number in Devon with Chris Bond, co-producer of the first two albums by Brit Award-winning artist Ben Howard.

“I am a fan of Ben and thought that style of recording would suit my music,” he says.

“Chris is lovely and we work well together – he’s really brought new life to the song. It was the first time working with someone where I felt we really clicked. I can’t wait to get back in the studio together.”

Friendship and Fifa with Dylan John Thomas

Murdo last played Dundee in November as support to another rising star: fellow Glasgow-based former busker Dylan John Thomas.

He says: “I’ve known Dylan since our busking days and he’s one of my best mates. It was class he took us along for the tour. It’s been mad seeing him sell out big venues up and down the country. His tunes are great – much better than his Fifa playing.”

Now Murdo has secured his own debut headline tour that takes him across England before returning north of the border. After this, he hopes to have an EP out by the autumn.

“The plan is to get back recording with Chris in the summer, and have it released by September,” Murdo says.

“Then next year we see where we are with the album. I have the songs and want to get it done, but it’s all about the timing.”

Murdo Mitchell will play at Church, Dundee, on April 23.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from What's On

Murdo Mitchell will play at Church next weekend. Image: Courtesy of Chris Mugan.
What's On: Sands International Film Festival returns to Fife for a second year with…
Murdo Mitchell will play at Church next weekend. Image: Courtesy of Chris Mugan.
GIG GUIDE: Countdown is on for start of Dundee Metal Fest
Murdo Mitchell will play at Church next weekend. Image: Courtesy of Chris Mugan.
Q&A: Getting to know comedian Stephanie Aird as she gears up to 'bring her…
Murdo Mitchell will play at Church next weekend. Image: Courtesy of Chris Mugan.
'Ghost' of First World War soldier inspires giant sculpture heading for Black Watch Museum…
Murdo Mitchell will play at Church next weekend. Image: Courtesy of Chris Mugan.
What can community garden projects in Dundee and worldwide learn from each other?
Murdo Mitchell will play at Church next weekend. Image: Courtesy of Chris Mugan.
Everything you need to know about Taste of Grampian 2023
Murdo Mitchell will play at Church next weekend. Image: Courtesy of Chris Mugan.
Play about Dundee 'finally' coming home with debut Rep performance
Murdo Mitchell will play at Church next weekend. Image: Courtesy of Chris Mugan.
Angus families can hear Scottish fairytales and see woodcutting process at Charleton Fruit Farm
Murdo Mitchell will play at Church next weekend. Image: Courtesy of Chris Mugan.
Crannog Centre's Spring Awakening tour follows story of 'Ostara Hare', the Easter Bunny
Murdo Mitchell will play at Church next weekend. Image: Courtesy of Chris Mugan.
Queen of potatoes Poppy O'Toole to join line-up of talent at Taste of Grampian…

Most Read

1
Kris Boyle in his shop, Dundee Sole.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Dundee’s ‘cool wee trainers shop’ is a Hilltown hidden gem
2
Murdo Mitchell will play at Church next weekend. Image: Courtesy of Chris Mugan.
TikTok trio put police in ‘considerable danger’ in high speed pursuit through Perthshire and…
3
Murdo Mitchell will play at Church next weekend. Image: Courtesy of Chris Mugan.
Dundee lout threatened to cut off schoolboy’s ears and sexually assaulted teen on bus…
4
Murdo Mitchell will play at Church next weekend. Image: Courtesy of Chris Mugan.
Council probe after worker accused of urinating in Fife graveyard
5
Murdo Mitchell will play at Church next weekend. Image: Courtesy of Chris Mugan.
Three Land Rovers worth over £140,000 stolen from Dundee shop
6
Murdo Mitchell will play at Church next weekend. Image: Courtesy of Chris Mugan.
Death threat Kirrie mum who grabbed ‘drug dealer’ from street was ‘morally justified’ court…
7
Murdo Mitchell will play at Church next weekend. Image: Courtesy of Chris Mugan.
Woman taken to hospital after car flips onto roof in Carnoustie
8
Humza Yousaf scratching his beard and looking pensive.
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP spin machine has completely collapsed, leaving Humza Yousaf badly exposed
9
Murdo Mitchell will play at Church next weekend. Image: Courtesy of Chris Mugan.
Death threat after dog struggle on Kirkcaldy High Street
10
Murdo Mitchell will play at Church next weekend. Image: Courtesy of Chris Mugan.
Son of Dundee United hero helps Angus kids to Netherlands trophy triumph — after…

More from The Courier

Murdo Mitchell will play at Church next weekend. Image: Courtesy of Chris Mugan.
Dick Campbell says Arbroath have used 4 Championship years to build a legacy but…
Murdo Mitchell will play at Church next weekend. Image: Courtesy of Chris Mugan.
Police smash through door of flat in Dysart 'raid'
Murdo Mitchell will play at Church next weekend. Image: Courtesy of Chris Mugan.
Dundee shopkeeper 'overwhelmed' by support after alleged stabbing
Murdo Mitchell will play at Church next weekend. Image: Courtesy of Chris Mugan.
EVE MUIRHEAD: World champions Team Mouat don't have a weakness and why Niklas Edin's…
Murdo Mitchell will play at Church next weekend. Image: Courtesy of Chris Mugan.
Scott McMann: 'Brilliant' Dundee United travelling support deserve more than one Premiership victory
Murdo Mitchell will play at Church next weekend. Image: Courtesy of Chris Mugan.
Ukrainian dad sees Dundee community garden as home away from home after fleeing Kyiv
Murdo Mitchell will play at Church next weekend. Image: Courtesy of Chris Mugan.
Lucinda Russell would love to see a Corach Rambler Grand National cider beside the…
Murdo Mitchell will play at Church next weekend. Image: Courtesy of Chris Mugan.
Perthshire man claims sending explicit selfie to 14-year-old was not sexual
Murdo Mitchell will play at Church next weekend. Image: Courtesy of Chris Mugan.
The people of Dundee opened their hearts and wallets to help after Titanic sinking
Murdo Mitchell will play at Church next weekend. Image: Courtesy of Chris Mugan.
Fascinating pictures of Alyth reveal faces and places from 100 years ago

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]