Murdo Mitchell swaps City Square busking for headline show at Dundee’s Church

A solo musician previously seen busking on Dundee’s City Square as a teenager returns next week to play one of its more prestigious venues.

Glaswegian Murdo Mitchell often occupied the popular spot outside the Overgate Centre, a lucrative space he admits, even if the guitar-slinger is happy to swap alfresco performance for Ward Street’s The Church.

“Outside Boots it was always entertaining and usually better than Glasgow in terms of tips,” Murdo remembers. “But don’t get me wrong, it’s definitely nice to be playing inside a venue this time.”

Busking also ensured he came to the attention of one of his own inspirations – Irish singer/songwriter Glen Hansard.

“He’s probably the musician who’s had the most influence on my music,” the young musician admits.

“I had the opportunity to play with him in Glasgow after he saw me busking when I was about 13. After that I watched all his performances and listened to all his albums. If you don’t know him – get to know him.”

Since his busking days, Murdo has swapped cover versions for self-penned material and secured a deal with Swedish indie label Icons Create Evil Art.

New track inspired by ancient civilisation

Current track Aztec Jewel contains more of his lovelorn lyrics, though with punchier backing than earlier acoustic work.

Its striking title references how that mysterious civilization revered jewellery, providing an original metaphor for the object of Murdo’s affections.

He explains: “Only the Aztec ruler could wear anything he wanted – all the precious stones and beautifully designed pieces. People below had to have his permission. So the lyric ‘more beauty than the finest Aztec jewel’ is more about the worth of what I’m describing.”

Murdo reveals he managed to work on that number in Devon with Chris Bond, co-producer of the first two albums by Brit Award-winning artist Ben Howard.

“I am a fan of Ben and thought that style of recording would suit my music,” he says.

“Chris is lovely and we work well together – he’s really brought new life to the song. It was the first time working with someone where I felt we really clicked. I can’t wait to get back in the studio together.”

Friendship and Fifa with Dylan John Thomas

Murdo last played Dundee in November as support to another rising star: fellow Glasgow-based former busker Dylan John Thomas.

He says: “I’ve known Dylan since our busking days and he’s one of my best mates. It was class he took us along for the tour. It’s been mad seeing him sell out big venues up and down the country. His tunes are great – much better than his Fifa playing.”

Now Murdo has secured his own debut headline tour that takes him across England before returning north of the border. After this, he hopes to have an EP out by the autumn.

“The plan is to get back recording with Chris in the summer, and have it released by September,” Murdo says.

“Then next year we see where we are with the album. I have the songs and want to get it done, but it’s all about the timing.”

Murdo Mitchell will play at Church, Dundee, on April 23.